As blood flows, football is thicker than alma maters.
Just ask Shawn Clark.
Or Grant Wells.
Take your pick because they’ll both supply the same answer.
Clark is Appalachian State’s head coach while Wells is Marshall University’s redshirt freshman starting quarterback. Their bond? They both were football stars and graduates of George Washington High School in Charleston.
Is that relevant as it pertains to Marshall and Wells facing No. 23 Appalachian State and Clark at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Joan C. Edwards Stadium?
Barely, in the greater scheme of things.
But on a smaller scale in a smaller state with both schools hailing from smaller cities? Heck yeah, it’s relevant.
Just ask both GW grads.
“I know Coach Shawn Clark is a GW grad,” said Wells. “I haven’t met him, but it certainly adds something to this game.”
Indeed it does.
Clark will attest to that.
“The tape doesn’t lie,” he said. “If Wells performs like he did last week, he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the country. He’s a kid that I’ve known and that we recruited here — some — at App.
“And he’s from my high school, so I know a lot about him. I know what kind of person he is. And the tape speaks for itself. He was slicing and dicing Eastern Kentucky. We’ll have our work cut out for us.”
But so will Wells.
And he realizes it.
“They really shut down Charlotte’s run game,” said Wells, referring to App State’s 35-20 home win over Charlotte a week ago, “which was kind of surprising because Charlotte had a really good run game last year. That was very surprising to see how well they shut down Charlotte’s run game.
“Our offensive line and the running backs will really have to pick up the blitzes. We know they bring a plethora of blitzes from all over the field, so that’s one point we have to hit hard this week.”
Here’s another point.
Wells needs to realize that Appalachian State is going to try to rattle the cage of a redshirt freshman with only one game of experience under his belt.
“Yeah,” agreed Wells. “That’s one thing that I knew going into last week as well. And I’m preparing for the rest of the season that when the defenses look at our offense, the first thing they’re going to say is ‘a freshman quarterback.’
“And that’s big. I’m really trying to embrace that. I want that, because I know I have the best 10 other guys on the offense with me. So the more they focus on me, the less they’re going to focus on Brenden Knox, the less they’re going to focus on Broc Thompson and an offensive line that is one of the best in the country.”
Well said.
As for Clark, it’s a homecoming game.
“It’s a chance to go back home,” he said. “A place I have a lot of respect for — that state and the people in that state. Outside of Appalachian State, the only scores I look at are Marshall and West Virginia. I have a lot of respect for those guys.
“I have some fond memories. I was at the 1992 [I-AA] national championship game [a 31-28 win for Marshall over Youngstown State] as a junior in high school. I went to the ‘96 [I-AA] national championship [a 49-29 win for Marshall over Montana] down there when they had Randy Moss.
“A lot of great memories and a lot of good people down there. I’ve got a lot of great memories and I’m really excited about this game.”
He should be.
App State will win 37-27.
Season record: 2-0.