He has it coming.
The Charleston native and former George Washington High School star has had the wildest ride in college football during the last three weeks as Appalachian State’s head football coach.
It all began with a season-opening 63-61 overtime loss to North Carolina at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina. Appy State scored an unheard-of 40 points in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime.
Next, the Mountaineers never trailed during a nip-and-tuck 17-14 victory over then-nationally ranked Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. Appy State never trailed, but also never led by more than three points.
Then, Appalachian State snatched a last-second victory from Troy for a 32-28 win on the last play of the game on Saturday. Troy had rallied to take a lead, but Appy State scored on a safety to narrow Troy’s lead to 28-26.
That’s when it happened.
Mountaineers’ quarterback Chase Brice heaved a 53-yard “Hail Mary” with two seconds remaining on the final play of the game. The pass got batted up into the air by Troy defenders and dropped into the waiting hands of Appy State wide receiver Christian Horn for a 32-28 victory.
So, let’s review.
Clark’s Mountaineers lost in overtime by two points to North Carolina, beat Texas A&M when the Aggies kicker missed a late field goal and defeated Troy on a last-second “Hail Mary.”
What an adventure for the 47-year-old Clark.
So, how are you holding up, Shawn?
“I need blood pressure medicine,” he said. “Three crazy weeks.”
It’s not going to get much better this week as Clark and his Mountaineers host James Madison at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone.
Welcome to the wild and wooly Sun Belt Conference.
n Here’s an entry from my “Do you want to see my surprised look?” collection.
What a surprise that it comes courtesy of former WVU football coach Dana Holgorsen, who is now Houston’s head coach.
It all started when Houston wideouts Samuel Brown and Joseph Manjack tangled on the sideline during the Cougars’ 48-30 loss to Kansas on Saturday night. With 11:45 remaining in the third period, Manjack said something to Brown on the sideline. Then, Manjack grabbed Brown by the jersey and threw him to the ground.
Holgorsen’s viewpoint?
“Manjack took it upon himself to go over there and confront Sam, which is not the right thing to do," Holgorsen told ESPN. "He was dead wrong and shouldn't have done it, and knows it, and felt bad about it."
Add this entry to the “Some Things Never Change” department.