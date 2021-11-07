Chuck's grades from Marshall's 28-13 win over FAU Saturday:
OFFENSE: B
It was a mixed bag. Quarterback Grant Wells threw for 351 yards with a TD and an interception, and running back Rasheen Ali contributed 160 yards and two TDs on 24 touches. Oh yeah, don’t forget Willie Johnson and his five catches for 140 yards and a TD. But … MU rushed for only 96 yards, was just 4 for 14 on third-down conversions and only 1 for 3 in the red zone. Running the ball remains a concern.
DEFENSE: A
Marshall harassed FAU to the tune of nine tackles for loss, six sacks, three QB hurries and one forced fumble. It dominated.
SPECIAL TEAMS: A
Jayden Harrison set the tone with a 99-yard return for a touchdown on the opening kickoff, and don’t forget Johnson’s 27-yard punt return.
COACHING: B
Here we go again. Just when it appeared the penalty problem had been cleaned up, it reared its ugly head again to the tune of seven penalties for 75 yards. That’s not acceptable.
OVERALL: B+
It was a good win, but it will take a better effort than this to beat UAB.
Chuck's grades from WVU's 24-3 loss to Oklahoma State 24
OFFENSE: F
WVU didn’t score a touchdown. That pretty much says it all. The Mountaineers had only 133 yards total offense, including a paltry 17 yards rushing, and was 2 for 14 on third-down conversions. It simply can’t get any worse than this.
DEFENSE: B
Considering it played most of the game, WVU’s defense was the only positive. It held the Cowboys to 103 yards rushing, only 3.2 yards per rush, limited OSU to 4 for 12 on third-down conversions and Dante Stills had an interception and tackle for loss.
SPECIAL TEAMS: F
Kickoff problems persisted, punter Tyler Sumpter struggled with punts of only 35, 38 and 38 yards and WVU lost a fumble on a muffed punt.
COACHING: D
The defense stood its ground, but the offense was impotent and, except for place-kicker Casey Legg, the special teams struggled … again.
0VERALL: F
It was quite possibly the worst loss of Neal Brown’s tenure.