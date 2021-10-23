We are knee-deep in football season.
But guess what?
Another sport is upon us.
Is everybody ready for some hoops? West Virginia University already has held a men’s basketball scrimmage at the WVU Coliseum. Next, Marshall University will open the doors at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for an intrasquad scrimmage beginning at 6 p.m. in the Cam Henderson Center.
Just wait until fans see the Thundering Herd.
The 2021-22 edition will be the tallest, biggest and fastest-paced team in Marshall basketball history. I’m not kidding. Just take a look.
MU has five players standing 6-foot-9 or taller, led by 7-foot Goran Miladinovich and 6-10 Mike Beyers. Marshall has seven players who are 6-8 or taller.
The list includes 6-9 true freshmen Aymeric Toussaint, Chase McKey and Wyatt Fricks; 6-8 sophomore Obinna Anochili-Killen; and 6-8 redshirt sophomore Devin Collins.
They aren’t skinny beanpoles, either. Miladinovich weighs in at 250 pounds, followed by Beyers and Toussaint at 225 pounds apiece. Anochili-Killen is a muscular 220 pounds, while McKey checks in at 210 and Fricks at 195.
These guys are going to put the “Thundering” in Herd.
And just in case anybody thinks this is a fluke, coach Danny D’Antoni already has a verbal commitment from Micah Handlogten, who will be a 7-1, 212-pound senior at Southlake Christian Academy in Huntersville, North Carolina, this basketball season. MU also has a verbal from 6-9 guard Jacob Connor, who plays for Alter High School in Kettering, Ohio.
Meanwhile, MU’s skill matches its size. Senior 6-5 guard Taevion Kiinsey has been named to the Jerry West Award Preseason Watch list and will join 6-3 standout point guard Andrew Taylor in the backcourt along with 6-4, 235-pound sophomore David Early.
This edition of the Herd has strength, length and speed. That will be obvious on Tuesday evening.
Meanwhile, in Morgantown, head coach Bob Huggins finally has conceded. As much as he groused and grumbled and had to be pulled kicking and screaming, Huggins finally has accepted the new wave of basketball.
"We're probably going to end up playing four-out,” said Huggins.
And it’s all because of 6-10 former Huntington Prep star Isaiah Cottrell.
"He's a big,” said Huggins, referring to the redshirt freshman. “He's every bit of 6-foot-10 or 6-11. And he can step outside and make shots.
“He's not Taz [Sherman] or Sean [McNeil], but he may be our third-best shooter. Just drawing bigs away from the goal I think will really help us."
Of course, none of this would have been possible if Cottrell hadn’t been so dedicated to rehabilitating a torn Achilles tendon he suffered early in the 2020-21 season.
“They did a great job, I think, of having a progression ready for when he got healed up,” said Huggins. “They took their time and continued to work with him and he did a great job of making sure he was there all the time and doing everything he was supposed to be doing.
“He has been great. From a standpoint of being able to run and jump, it hasn't affected him at all."
Besides that, playing four-out will open up some driving lanes for the Mountaineers.
So, it sounds like some exciting basketball seasons are on tap.
Now, back to our regularly scheduled football season.