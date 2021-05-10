Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the opinions du jour.
n The proof was in the performances.
Anyone who watched the early rounds of the West Virginia high school basketball state tournaments during the last two weeks witnessed one undeniable fact.
The Secondary School Activities Commission’s decision to expand to four classes was folly.
It was particularly obvious in the girls tournament. Just peruse some of the early box scores.
In Class A, Cameron defeated Calhoun County 44-28. Calhoun’s score by quarters was 6, 8, 8 and 6. In the next round, Cameron waylaid Madonna, winning 42-24. Again, the losing team couldn’t manage a double-figure quarter, tallying 6, 6, 5 and 7 points.
Also in Class A, Tug Valley beat Pendleton County by 43 points, as the final score was 67-24. Pendleton’s score by quarters was 4, 5, 9 and 6 points.
In another rout, Calhoun County walloped River View 75-34. That was a 41-point margin.
In Class AA, Parkersburg Catholic defeated Ravenswood 65-22 and Wyoming East ripped Mingo Central 60-32.
In Class AAA, Nitro defeated Midland Trail 63-28, Logan waltzed past Pikeview 61-30 and Fairmont Senior beat Lewis County 56-29.
Those games weren’t even close to being competitive.
Turning to the boys side, there weren’t nearly as many blowouts, but there were a few. In Class A, Man trounced Tucker County 74-34. Tucker scored only 14 points in the second half. Next, the Hillbillies rolled over Webster County 81-54.
In Class AA, Williamstown rolled over Moorefield 67-32, a 35-point margin.
Would someone please explain how all these blowouts and embarrassing losses indicate a need for four classes? Holding my breath while waiting for an answer probably isn’t a good idea.
That’s the problem.
There simply isn’t a good reason for having four classes in the Mountain State.
Besides not being good for basketball, another interesting aspect of the four classes is it isn’t advantageous for the SSAC, either. Just think about all the extra expenses it entails.
It meant hotel costs for eight additional teams in both tournaments. It also created an extra day of renting the Charleston Coliseum because the tournaments had to begin on Tuesday instead of the traditional Wednesday start.
With the extra rent also came an extra day of paying refs to officiate the games along with an extra day of accommodations. The same was true for the statisticians and other tournament officials.
Bottom line?
The two recent high school boys and girls basketball tournament proved unequivocally that West Virginia doesn’t need four classes.
Case closed.
n Having Nitro’s Baylee Goins and Fairmont Senior’s Marley Washenitz share the 2021 Mary Ostrowski Award was a poor decision by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association.
If Goins and Washenitz were the same age and/or in the same class, it would have been more understandable. But that wasn’t the case.
Goins is a senior, while Washenitz is a junior. That means the Fairmont Senior star has another season and another opportunity to win the girls player of the year award.
Goins didn’t.
That factor alone should have broken any tie.