Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

_KJK7612BwK Neal Brown
Buy Now

WVU head coach Neal Brown

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

From the first day of West Virginia University’s football practice this week to the next, to the practice after that and the session after that, one thought has been ricocheting meaningfully on the horizon.

Any guesses?