From the first day of West Virginia University’s football practice this week to the next, to the practice after that and the session after that, one thought has been ricocheting meaningfully on the horizon.
Any guesses?
Actually, it is obvious.
It takes a great deal of chutzpah and self-confidence to do what Mountaineer head coach Neal Brown has done.
Just ponder the circumstances.
For 14 collegiate football seasons, Brown has called the plays, determined the offensive strategy and been wholly responsible for the offenses at Troy (twice), Texas Tech, Kentucky and WVU.
Fourteen years is a long time.
Yet, when Brown decided the Mountaineers football program would be better served if he stepped away from the play-calling and reduced the individual emphasis he placed on the offense, it raised a lot of eyebrows.
And understandably so.
I mean, who does that?
Did Rich Rodriquez do that? No. Did Dana Holgorsen do that? No. Did any WVU head coach ever do that willingly?
No, no and no.
That is what makes Brown’s move so meaningful. He took a long look in the mirror and had the character to decide WVU’s football program would be better served if someone else did the play-calling and ran the offense.
It’s a decision very, very few offensive-minded head coaches would make. And that’s precisely why Brown deserves so much credit.
He took the football path less traveled. He made a very significant decision based on his humility, rather than on his ego. How often does that happen in these egomaniacal times of collegiate football?
Just this side of never.
That’s why Brown deserves so much respect. Instead of putting himself first as most FBS head coaches would do, Brown put his WVU football program first.
Who does that?
Not many.
That is what makes Brown special. He cares more about the Mountaineers’ football program than he does his own ego.
And if that means stepping aside and taking more of a CEO role with the Mountaineers … well, that’s precisely what he did.
And I, for one, greatly admire that.
It reveals a great deal about what kind of man Neal Brown is. He is a winner. Oh sure, his record at WVU indicates otherwise at 16-17. But sometimes records are misleading. This happens to be one of those times.
That’s why I steadfastly believe Brown is a winner now and he’ll be a winner in the record books before long, too.
Bottom line?
He’s a class act who has his priorities in order.
Neal Brown is like a breath of fresh air in an otherwise polluted landscape.