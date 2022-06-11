Many people have given up on the idea.
Who can blame them?
After all these years and all these empty promises of a new baseball stadium at Marshall University, people are simply tired of getting their hopes up.
Again, who can blame them?
That is what’s so remarkable about Marshall’s former baseball players. Even in the wake of empty promises and broken dreams, these baseball alums remain upbeat and positive about a future stadium.
Just ask them.
"The time is now,” said Larry Verbage, a Huntington native. “I'm just so excited about now, if they follow through and get it done. I've tried to be as open-minded as possible.
“I kept trying to get the word out positively on Facebook, hoping that somebody would pick up on it. I think the new president [Brad Smith] is the main reason for it all [the newfound optimism].
"He's a game-changer. There's no doubt about it. I know all our group ... when you talk about baseball at Marshall with [former MU] Coach [Jack] Cook, it seems like every four years it's another group of guys and another group of guys and another group of guys, but they always talk about the same thing, the same great experiences.
“And I think what a lot of it was is Coach Cook allowed all of us to do our thing, not harping. It all goes hand in hand. Marshall is so deserving of something of its own.”
There’s no question about the “deserving” part of the equation. The problem is the “making it happen” issue.
"Coach Cook recruited all of us on the promise of a new field, a new stadium on or close to campus before we graduated,” said former pitcher John Chafin. “And that’s the promise he received from the athletic department and the university. That was in 1985.
“I had two Division I offers -- Marshall and Ohio University. I wanted to play for Coach Cook and wanted to be part of the program that ran out on the field of that new stadium for the first time.
"Now, 37 years later, I would like to see a new baseball stadium to honor and remember Coach Cook. He put everything he had into Marshall baseball and he was a great role model for all his players."
Cook is the common denominator. He was so revered and so loved, all his former players wanted to see MU get a new stadium for his sake and while he still was living.
That is arguably the worst aspect of this long-running debacle. Marshall didn’t get the stadium built while Cook was still alive.
And that is shameful.
"I have been waiting for a new stadium for 50 years,” said Steve Grimm, a former MU outfielder. “When my son was recruited by Dave Piepenbrink there was a rendering of a proposed stadium outside of his office in the winter of 1999.
“A lot of hope, but not a possibility until there is a real pathway to a stadium. My heart breaks thinking that Coach Cook will not physically be available to see the finishing of his dream.
“But at the same time I know that his spirit will be with us seeing the celebration of the long-anticipated home of the Thundering Herd baseball program."
Many former MU players are still playing the “what if?” game.
"We’ve been hearing that a field was in the works since I transferred there from junior college and played in 1970 and '71,” pointed out Lou DiMenna. “Most likely promised before that, for all I know.
“Here we are 50-plus years later and it’s still a topic of conversation. In my two years we played on four different home fields, which is kind of silly when you think back on it. At the time we really didn’t think about it. We were just happy to be out playing baseball somewhere.
"But for it to continue to go on and continue to mislead all the players and coaches that have been here since is ridiculous. In hindsight, the best situation would have been to upgrade St. Cloud Commons, which would’ve been a lot less expensive and a beautiful setting for a stadium. Upgrades could’ve been made as the stands aged, and even though it wasn’t an on-campus field it would’ve been a great place to call home still to this day.”
Instead, MU continues playing at the YMCA Kennedy Center field.
"Who wants to come anymore to Route 2 when no one goes?” asked Verbage. “I don't go. We need a minor-league-park atmosphere, a college baseball atmosphere. That's what we need. It will happen. People will get behind it, we'll be able to get better recruits in, it will all happen. I know it will."
The troubling part remains, however. There never has seemed to be a sense of urgency from Marshall’s administration.
"No, there never has,” agreed Verbage. “To me, when you look back at it, when we got that NCAA bid in '73 and that group in '78, that was the time to jump on it. That's when things were moving."
But MU officials didn’t capitalize on it when they should have. Or since. So now, nearly 50 years later, the situation still festers and annually grows more toxic.
There’s only one solution. Start building a new Marshall baseball stadium now.
Not tomorrow. Not next week. Not next year.
Now.