C.J. Donaldson has arrived.
In West Virginia University’s loss at Pitt, he was a wunderkind after rushing for 125 yards and a touchdown on only seven carries. Everyone wondered if the 6-foot-2, 240-pound true freshman was the proverbial flash in the pan.
Then, the Miami, Florida, native scored two more TDs in an overtime loss to Kansas.
Next, the phenom rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns on only nine carries in a blowout win over Towson. He averaged 11.2 yards per carry and broke away for an 82-yard TD gallop.
So, was the likeable youngster the real deal or not? That was the question everyone pondered as the Mountaineers headed into a significant matchup against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia.
This was the test.
And Donaldson aced it.
He didn’t score a touchdown for the first time in his collegiate career, but the true freshman did pound his way for 106 yards rushing on 23 carries against the Hokies’ stout defense.
That was the litmus test.
In four games, Donaldson has rushed for 380 yards on 52 carries (7.3 yards per attempt) and scored six touchdowns. And in the process, the young running back has proven he’s legit.
No offense to Tony Mathis or Justin Johnson Jr., but Donaldson is clearly the Mountaineers’ starting running back. Which is more than a little surprising, considering Donaldson never played running back until he arrived in Morgantown.
“Technically, I didn't change to running back in camp,” he explained. “I changed positions, I think, my first week here. Which was June 7th. That's when I knew I was going to play running back. Then, I was just watching Tony and Justin.
“And, then, in fall camp that's when the coaches can really talk to you and help you out. That's when I said, 'Okay, I can really do it.' "
Donaldson has been really doing it ever since.
"I'm still kind of getting used to it -- playing running back," he said after the Towson win. "It was only my third game ever of playing running back. So, I kind of surprised myself with that long run.
"But you've got to give a lot of credit to the offensive line and the receivers. The O-line made it very easy and Kaden Prather [wide receiver] had a great block down the field.
"So, it's still kind of surprising me."
Yet, as successful as Donaldson has been, he remains a work in progress.
“I’m working on just protecting the ball,” he said. "It's kind of different from playing receiver at running back because you have more people attacking you. You have to protect the ball.
"One thing coach always tell me is to secure the ball on contact. Those are the two major things I try to focus on every game."
If Donaldson sounds a bit like “C.J. in Wonderland,” it’s only because he is.
"Through out my whole football career I never played the same position ever,” he said. “In high school, I started at the X [wide receiver]. Then, I moved to the Z and, then, I moved to the Y. And, then, I moved to H-back.
"So, it was always a transition all through high school. And in Little League I just played mostly defense. So, I've been changing around a lot.
"I'm just really a football player. I can do it all."
It wasn’t a boast. Instead, it just happens to be Donaldson’s reality.
That’s because C.J. Donaldson is now the present and the future of WVU football.
