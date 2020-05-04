Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the opinions du jour.
n Travel expenses are at the forefront of the Group of Five schools’ financial crisis.
As Marshall University athletic director Mike Hamrick recently pointed out, travel costs rank third in expenditures behind only scholarships and salaries.
That’s particularly true in far-flung Conference USA.
And, of course, football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball incur the largest amounts of travel expenses. But there’s a caveat. Football and men’s basketball usually make money.
The problem is Marshall’s other 14 sports routinely operate at a deficit. There’s nothing unusual about that, either. That’s the case at most Group of Five schools.
But this common problem suddenly became uncommon when the coronavirus pandemic struck, cancelling the NCAA basketball tournament and, consequently, reducing the amount of money each member school usually receives.
At the Group of Five level, this was a severe financial blow. That’s why travel expenses have become such an issue.
Again, that’s particularly the case in Conference USA.
It’s especially true in baseball and softball. They both are non-revenue producing sports, yet their travel is extensive. That’s partially because of Marshall’s distinction as the Northern-most school in Conference USA.
That fact of spring-time life, means the Thundering Herd’s baseball and softball teams each have to make a “Southern Trip” and play warm-weather opponents to prepare for their conference schedules.
In baseball, Marshall traveled to Gainesville, Florida, and played three games from Feb. 14-16. Then, the Herd moved on to Wilmington, North Carolina, where Marshall played five games from Feb. 21-23.
Marshall’s home opener was against Canisius on Feb. 29.
In softball, Marshall had an extensive Southern Trip, involving 19 games at five different sites. It began in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with four games (Feb. 7-9). Next, on to Chattanooga, Tennessee, for five games (Feb. 14-16).
Then, there were five games in Kennesaw, Georgia (Feb. 21-23); two games in Hampton, Virginia (Feb. 28); and three games in Norfolk, Va. (Feb. 29-March 1).
The Thundering Herd’s home opener was against Akron on March 4.
Now, here’s the crux of the matter.
Although the baseball and softball seasons were cancelled, let’s examine three particular road trips the two programs were scheduled to make.
Marshall’s baseball program was scheduled to play a three-game series against Rice in Houston, Texas on March 13-15. Then, the Herd was supposed to play UTSA in San Antonio, Texas, on March 27-29. Next, MU was scheduled to play a three-game series at FIU in Miami, Florida, on April 17-19.
Those aren’t inexpensive trips with a traveling roster of 25 players and coaches.
The same is true in softball.
Marshall was scheduled to play at UTSA in San Antonio, Texas, on April 3-5. Next, the Herd was supposed to play Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton, Florida, on April 17-19. Then, Marshall was scheduled to play Louisiana Tech in Ruston, Louisiana, on May 1-3.
So, Marshall actually saved a considerable amount of money when the NCAA cancelled all spring sports.
That doesn’t mean the problem is going to go away, however. Which is precisely why Conference USA leadership needs to devise a much more cost effective scheduling plan for baseball and softball.
The answer?
More regionalized scheduling.
It simply has to happen.