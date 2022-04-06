What an unusual dilemma.
Both West Virginia University and Marshall University are involved in spring football practice, yet neither the Mountaineers nor the Thundering Herd has a starting quarterback.
Quite the conundrum, huh?
It occurred because WVU’s Jarret Doege transferred to Western Kentucky after two years in Morgantown and MU’s Grant Wells transferred to Virginia Tech after two years in Huntington.
Sounds like a movie, right?
With apologies to “Sleepless In Seattle,” let’s call it, “Quarterback-less In West Virginia.”
The Mountaineers have a trio of young contenders. It starts with Garrett Greene, 5-foot-11, 195-pound redshirt sophomore, who appeared in 11 games during the 2021 season. He rushed for 306 yards and four touchdowns, including a 67-yard TD jaunt, on 47 carries.
Passing is the question with Greene, who completed 16 of 26 for 147 yards in 2021.
Then there’s Will “Goose” Crowder, 6-2, 215-pound redshirt freshman, and true freshman Nicco Marchiol. The latter has captured WVU fans’ imagination as the 6-1, 208-pound left-hander was a four-star recruit from Chandler, Arizona.
How are they doing in spring drills? It has been up and down and all around. Just ask WVU head coach Neal Brown.
"Garrett had a nice day,” assessed Brown after a practice last Saturday. “He threw the deep ball well today, that's the thing that really stuck out.
“Nicco was feast and famine. You’ve always got to think about it like he's a high school senior. He went out there and got reps with the ones in Power Five and, no offense to Hamilton High School where he played last year, they're really good, but there's a little bit of a difference between that and going and playing against our first group of defenders.
“So the game is happening fast. I was really proud of him because he threw an interception and he bounced back really well from that.”
Then there’s Crowder.
“Goose had a long touchdown run today on a draw play and I thought he did a good job of moving up in the pocket and hitting some plays down the field."
One of those trio will be the starting quarterback when WVU plays Pitt on Sept. 1 in Pittsburgh.
A similar scenario isn’t the case at Marshall, however. Henry Colombi, a transfer from Texas Tech, is expected to be the starter, but he is not taking part in spring drills. So, that leaves six -- count ‘em, six -- inexperienced quarterbacks to handle spring practice.
How is that going?
It’s a work in progress.
“I think the quarterbacks took a step forward,” said MU second-year coach Charles Huff. “Not necessarily in execution, but understanding of we have to control and run and organize the unit when we're out there.”
Surprisingly, Huff had the quarterbacks go live for some impromptu scrimmaging last Saturday.
“That is something that you normally don't do,” conceded Huff, “but when you've got young quarterbacks I think sometimes they've got to know it's real football out here and we saw some things.
“Cam [redshirt freshman Cam Fancher, who is the only QB who appeared in an MU game in 2021] was able to flash some things athletically when we went live that you may not see when we're not live. Cade [redshirt freshman Cade Cunningham] stood in the pocket and made some big-time throws with guys breathing down on him.
"Those kind of things you don't necessarily get a chance to see."
So there it is. Nine mostly inexperienced quarterbacks competing to be WVU's and Marshall’s starting QBs next season.
Hmmm.
Perhaps, it should be “Quarterback-less AND Sleepless in West Virginia.”