We’ve been down this road before.
Let’s call it the litigation highway stretching from Interstate 64 to I-79.
It all started in 2012, when West Virginia University filed suit in Monongalia County Circuit Court in Morgantown to cease its membership in the Big East Conference.
Now, fast forward 10 years and Marshall University was granted a temporary restraining order against Conference USA’s demand for arbitration on Thursday in Cabell County Circuit Court.
Been there, sued that.
WVU wanted to leave the Big East and join the Big 12 Conference. It was a little dicey because WVU was one of the member schools that crafted the 27-month exit requirement clause in the Big East’s bylaws. That’s probably why it cost WVU $10 million and the Big 12 another $10 million to vacate the Big East.
Marshall doesn’t have that problem.
Conference USA bylaws call for a 14-month waiting period for a member school to leave. But Huntington attorney Perry Oxley, who represented MU in court on Thursday, pointed out that when Marshall joined C-USA in October of 2003, the bylaws didn’t include language requiring arbitration for disputes involving the termination of a school’s membership in the league.
Aha.
That’s the trump card Marshall is trying to play, in order to join the Sun Belt Conference no later than July. Is it a “get-out-of-conference-free” card? Well, no. When all the smoking litigation and cloudy rhetoric clears, Marshall probably will have to ante up in the neighborhood of $3 million or so to leave Conference USA.
If so, it will be money well spent.
Just ask the Mountaineers.
In fact, a turning point in WVU’s legal battle with the Big East actually could pull a Lazarus and rise from the dead in Cabell County Circuit Court Judge Chris Chiles’ courtroom. At the time, an attorney for WVU, Thomas Holt, said the Big East out-argued itself in a story published by the Charleston Daily Mail, which is now part of the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
The story quoted Holt as saying, “WVU was entitled to sovereign immunity in its own courts. What happened in the Rhode Island case was the Big East argued to the judge that they didn’t think they could get a fair shake in the courts in West Virginia. Basically, they didn’t think they could get an injunction there.”
Holt’s thought process was that the Big East realized the Rhode Island court wasn’t going to issue an injunction the Mountain State courts probably wouldn’t enforce.
“It was fundamentally illogical,” Holt was quoted. “Once the reality of that became apparent things moved forward.”
A similar situation could evolve between Marshall and Conference USA. Just consider the circumstances. A Texas-based league is trying to win a legal battle against Marshall in the Thundering Herd’s own hometown in West Virginia.
What are the odds of C-USA winning in a Huntington courtroom?
Not too good.
Of course, it wouldn’t hurt any if United States Senator Joe Manchin from West Virginia would go to bat for Marshall as he did 10 years ago for WVU.
How about it, Joe?
Perhaps, the greatest point of all, however, is the delicious irony of this confrontation between Marshall and Conference USA. I mean, does the C-USA hierarchy actually believe it can win a legal battle against a university whose very namesake -- John Marshall -- still is the longest-serving Chief Justice in Supreme Court history?
Good luck with that.