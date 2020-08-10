Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
These opinions are as hot as the weather.
n It’s all over but the shouting.
College football grasped at every straw, bought every minute of time it could afford and reconfigured its 2020 football schedules into piecemeal, potluck dinners.
All to no avail.
As the time kept ticking away, the coronavirus kept surging. It was the worst possible combination for college football. And, now, with practices scheduled to start across the country, the inevitable decision had to be made.
Do we put our student-athletes at risk for the sake of a game?
The answer, thank goodness, was no.
As much as sports seem to be life or death to us at times, it really isn’t. It’s fun and games, not living or dying. And, inevitability, that’s what this issue boiled down to at the end of the day.
So, the Mid-American Conference took the first step. The MAC was like the little Dutch boy, who finally pulled his finger out of the hole in the dike. It was like the canary they used to send down into the coal mines to make sure it was safe.
The MAC called off fall sports for 2020, including football, and it was like the Indianapolis 500 public address announcer saying, “Gentlemen, start your engines.”
So, now, it appears there will be no college football in 2020.
Commissioners of the Power 5 conferences held an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss a possible shutdown. No decision was made, but it seemed obvious that the P5 leagues were simply waiting for one of their brethren to take that first, fateful step.
That’s precisely what reportedly happened on Monday.
Several outlets reported that Big Ten will vote to cancel the 2020 season and could announce that as early as Tuesday. The fact the Big Ten would take the lead should come as no surprise.
After all, that’s the same league that stunned everyone by announcing it was going to play a schedule of only conference games. The Big Ten has been on the cutting edge during this entire pandemic, so why should that change now?
And, again, just like the “conference games only” scenario, the Pac-12 reportedly will shadow the Big Ten and punt for the fall as well.
An ESPN report called the postponement or cancellation of the college football season “inevitable.”
Indeed, it seems inevitable.
The only question is how long it will take the Big 12, ACC and SEC to reach similar conclusions. The SEC, in particular, wasn’t on board. Instead, reports were that the SEC was reaching out to other conferences and inviting schools to join for a one-year season.
That’s a reach.
The other three Power 5 conferences will have to reach the same conclusion as the Big Ten and Pac 12. There are no other valid solutions.
So, once the Big Ten and Pac 12 call off the 2020 football season, all the other Football Bowl Subdivision leagues will have to fall in place, including Conference USA.
Speaking of C-USA, Old Dominion jumped the gun on Monday and cancelled football along with all fall sports. The Monarchs were the first member of an FBS conference to make that move independently.
And, to be honest, that’s a very bad look for Conference USA. When one school jumps ship, leaving the other 13 listing in its wake, it shows a distinct lack of leadership in C-USA headquarters.
That needs to be addressed.
Meanwhile, what’s next? Will the FBS conferences try to play a spring schedule? Probably. But it would be an abbreviated slate, rather than a 12-game schedule.
And what about the marquee players such as Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence? There’s no way a future NFL early-round pick will compete.
But, at this point, all this is conjecture.
And that’s what is bothering West Virginia University athletic director Shane Lyons.
“No one has talked about a plan if the season is canceled,” Lyons, who is the chair of the Football Oversight Committee, told ESPN. “If it’s canceled, we need to be able to give clear direction at that time, as opposed to saying, ‘We don’t know.’ “
Lyons makes a very good point.
But, unfortunately, that’s the direction it looks like we’re headed.
There’s not going to be a 2020 college football season.