Grading the Thundering Herd on its 44-10 win Saturday over North Carolina Central:
OFFENSE: B
This game was about some new faces. Sophomore slot receiver Jayden Harrison had four catches for 81 yards and an impressive 20.3 yards per catch. Running back Knowledge McDaniel rushed for 67 yards and a TD on seven carries (9.6 per rush), and Rasheen Ali proved he’s not a one-trick pony by catching eight passes for 47 yards and a TD, besides rushing for 45 yards. On the day, Ali had 16 touches for 92 yards.
DEFENSE: A
MU harassed the Eagles into converting only one of 12 third-down situations. The Herd also forced N.C. Central into punting 10 times.
SPECIAL TEAMS: C
The Herd’s kickoff and punt returns were nearly nonexistent, and field goal kicker Andrew Sanders was 1 for 2, making a 27-yarder but missing from 45 yards.
COACHING: B
The Herd started slowly on offense and wasn’t efficient early before hitting its stride. MU was plagued by inconsistency most of the game. Eight penalties were too many.
0VERALL: B–Oddly enough, MU didn’t play as well at home as it did on the road at Navy.
•••
Grading the Mountaineers on their 66-0 win over Long Island University:
OFFENSE: A
The fans got to see who they wanted to see. Namely, redshirt freshman quarterback Garrett Greene. He didn’t disappoint, rushing for 98 yards and two TDs on 14 carries while also completing 4 of 7 passes for 57 yards.
DEFENSE: A
LIU managed only 95 yards total offense, didn’t score, was a meager 2 for 13 on third-down conversions and managed only 1.8 yards per play on offense.
SPECIAL TEAMS: A+
Winston Wright Jr. returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a TD. Besides that, WVU didn’t punt a single time.
COACHING: A
WVU wanted to get Greene some significant playing time, renew the team’s confidence after a disappointing loss at Maryland and play a ton of players. Mission accomplished.
OVERALL: A
The Mountaineers needed a feel-good game before their big rivalry battle with Virginia Tech on Saturday.