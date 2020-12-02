What is a coach supposed to do?
Especially a football coach.
Football coaches are particularly regimented and tend to be willing slaves to their daily and weekly schedules. It’s simply the way football coaches operate. So, what happens when the schedule goes “ker-blooey”?
Just ask West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown, Marshall University offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey and MU defensive coordinator Brad Lambert.
The trio just endured two weeks of “footballus interruptus” with games being postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. Imagine that. No FBS football in the Mountain State for two consecutive weeks.
That’s a college football coach’s worst nightmare.
“It is the first time in my career that I can remember having two consecutive weeks off,” said Brown during his weekly Zoom meeting on Tuesday. “We practiced both Saturday mornings — I should say that. Probably for about an hour. Just some run-throughs.”
But otherwise?
“This Saturday I was kind of restless,” said Brown, “so we went on a couple of different walks. I made the kids [daughters Adalyn and Anslee and son Dax] get outside and get a little fresh air. I think that’s important.
“I watched a little bit of games as the day went. But the first Saturday I spent a lot of time watching games, but this past one not as much.”
Cramsey and Lambert have even more experience than Brown, due to a Marshall schedule that has been punctuated with stoppages. So what have they done? Spend those free Saturdays in front of the television watching college football?
“Yes,” said Cramsey unequivocally. “I wake up early and get the ‘honey-do list’ done. Just so I can sit down and watch some ball. Who I like to watch are guys that I know. And it’s the same thing I do in the offseason.
“When I study film in the offseason, I like to study guys that I know and kind of see what they’re doing because it makes a little more sense to me because I know who they are and how their minds work. So, when you watch ’em, it makes more sense to you than when you watch, uh, let’s say Clemson. Unfortunately, I don’t know anyone at Clemson. They’re doing cool stuff, but you don’t know why they’re doing it.”
That isn’t the case with other programs.
“When you watch Ohio State and you know [head coach] Ryan Day,” explained Cramsey. “When you watch UCLA, you know [head coach] Chip Kelly. You watch North Carolina because you know [offensive coordinator] Phil Longo.
“What they’re doing offensively makes a little more sense to you than just watching straight football.”
That was Cramsey’s good Saturday.
The next one?
“Unfortunately, it was Christmas decorations day,” he said.
Then there’s Lambert, who watches games differently than most coaches. That’s because he started Charlotte’s football program from scratch.
“When you start a program and start a football team from zero,” said Lambert, “you really watch the game a lot differently. Not just the football part of it, but I always say things like, ‘Who picked that uniform?’ and ‘How did you come up with that?’ Because you had to do that, you had to decide. All those things that you never would do as a coach, you had to do as a start-up.
“I enjoy watching college football on Saturday. I have two boys and we enjoy watching it together. Of course, I get a lot of input at home on how we do things at Marshall. They tell me what I do wrong all the time, so that is always fun.”
The other phase Lambert likes to watch is game management.
“How do people handle timeouts at the end of halves, at the end of games?” said Lambert. “You can always learn as a coach. Like, ‘Man, I don’t know about doing that in that situation.’ And it’s a good time to learn when you’re in a relaxed environment.
“So that way, when you’re under pressure on Saturday and you have to make those decisions, you’re more comfortable in those situations. It’s a chance to just go through those things in your mind when you’re just sitting on your couch and don’t have the pressure of the game on you.
“It’s like, ‘Hmm, that was an interesting decision.’ Or ‘Probably wouldn’t have done that.’ Or ‘That was a good decision.’ Things that you learn from other people are just huge.”
So there it is.
Three different football coaches and three different ways of getting the most out of consecutive off-Saturdays they really didn’t want.
Thank goodness, WVU and Marshall play games this Saturday.