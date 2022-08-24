The coincidences are amazingly compelling.
Just consider the circumstances.
n When they meet in their season opener on Sept. 1, both West Virginia University and Pittsburgh are expected to start quarterbacks who began their careers at Southern Cal.
n Both quarterbacks were coached at Southern Cal by offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who now happens to be the Mountaineers’ offensive coordinator.
n Both quarterbacks -- WVU’s J.T. Daniels (6-foot-2, 226 pounds) and Pitt’s Kedon Slovis (6-3, 215) -- were together at Southern Cal during the 2019 season. In fact, Daniels was the starter but was injured after completing 25 of 34 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown.
Who replaced him? Who else? Slovis. He relieved Daniels and, despite being a freshman, threw for 3,502 yards and 30 touchdowns.
n In case inquiring minds want to know, Daniels passed for 4,840 yards and 32 touchdowns in parts of two seasons. Slovis, on the other hand, threw for 7,576 yards in three seasons at Southern Cal.
n The coincidences aren’t limited to only quarterbacks, either. Remember outstanding Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison, who won the 2021 Biletnikoff Award as the finest wideout in the country? Well, he’s not in the Panthers’ camp anymore. Instead, Addison transferred to -- where else? -- Southern Cal.
So what will happen when the former teammates -- Daniels and Slovis -- square off at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 in the “Backyard Brawl” at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh?
And what about the back story of how much help Harrell can give WVU’s defensive coaches with his knowledge of Slovis’ tendencies from their time together at Southern Cal?
The questions abound.
For instance, who are the starting quarterbacks?
That remains a question simply because head football coaches and their quirks often make simple conclusions much more difficult than they should be.
As a result, neither WVU head coach Neal Brown nor Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi has announced that Daniels and Slovis will be the starting quarterbacks.
Yet everyone is assuming -- and rightfully so -- that the pair of former Southern Cal teammates will be the starting quarterbacks.
At any rate, the coincidences certainly stand out in this 105th edition of the “Backyard Brawl.”
But wait, there’s one more.
Guess who will be coaching Slovis as Pittsburgh’s new offensive coordinator? Here’s a hint. This name just might ring a few bells.
It’s Frank Cignetti Jr.
The son of former WVU head coach Frank Cignetti has bounced around the NFL and college football as a quarterback savant. Most recently Cignetti Jr. was Boston College’s offensive coordinator and quarterback coach for the last two seasons.
But now he’s back in his hometown of Pittsburgh.
That just puts the final touches on all the coincidences in this edition of the “Backyard Brawl.”
There is one question that’s still out there, however.
What are the odds of Lee Corso donning a Southern Cal helmet during ESPN’s College GameDay show?