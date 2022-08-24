Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WVU Practice 8-2-22
Buy Now

It hasn't been announced yet by WVU head coach Neal Brown, but J.T. Daniels is expected to be the Mountaineers' starting quarterback when they face Pitt in the season opener on Sept. 1 in Pittsburgh.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

The coincidences are amazingly compelling.

Just consider the circumstances.

Chuck Landon is a sports columnist for HD Media. Contact him at clandon@herald-dispatch.com.

Tags