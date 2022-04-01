It’s all about the money.
Let’s call it what it is.
There’s no point in beating around the bush. There’s no use in sugarcoating it. And, most of all, there’s no reason to point accusing fingers at West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown.
His hands are tied -- by purse strings.
We live in an economically challenged state. That’s not an insult to West Virginia, it’s simply a reality.
So, when the federal government -- in its infinite stupidity -- decided that collegiate athletes needed more “freedom” it was a death knell to amateurism. The last bastion of amateurism is now high school sports.
College athletics?
It has become nothing but another level of professional sports. There’s the NFL, and then there’s the NCAA at the Power Five level.
They are all pros now.
They are all getting paid to play.
Think it’s a coincidence that 20-some WVU players have entered the transfer portal? Think it is Brown’s fault? It’s not. The politicians are to blame for sticking their collective noses into a venue with which they have very little insight or knowledge.
Now we are seeing the results.
Star junior defensive tackle Akheem Mesidor suddenly shocked WVU and the entire state by announcing he was entering the transfer portal on Thursday. It came out of the blue -- or should that be green?
Previous to that stunning announcement, WVU sixth-year senior star linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo abruptly entered the transfer portal just days after announcing he was returning for his final season of eligibility with the Mountaineers.
What happened?
The transfer portal happened and the NCAA's name, image and likeness legislation happened.
It has ruined collegiate sports because it has given athletes the ability to become “players for hire.” Remember the old western with Richard Boone playing a character named “Paladin”? His business card read, “Have Gun, Will Travel.”
That’s what college athletes have become -- “Have Talent, Will Travel.”
The problem for schools such as WVU is the Mountaineers aren’t a destination. WVU is blue-collar, not blue-blood. And in today’s college athletics that makes a world of difference.
Simply put, the Mountaineers can’t get in a bidding war. WVU and its supporters just don’t have the resources. WVU can’t compete in the transfer portal with such deep-pocketed schools as Ohio State, Texas A&M, Alabama, Texas, Georgia and the like.
It is a lose-lose situation for WVU.
And that’s precisely what is happening. The Mountaineers are losing player after player after player. It has become a Catch-22 situation. Brown and his staff go out and recruit the most talented players they can sign, but after two or three seasons they leave for greener pastures -- make that, long-greener pastures -- because they are talented.
So what do the WVUs of the athletic world do? Nothing. Again, their hands are tied -- by purse strings. And as much as he hates it, Brown realizes it.
“In today’s college football, that’s how it works,” he said. “Players are exposed to so many things and it’s hard to decipher what’s right and wrong sometimes. But there are things going on in the profession that shouldn’t be out there … and they are.”
Yes, indeed, they are.
Who would have guessed that the movie “Jerry Maguire” would turn out to be prophetic? “Show me the money” has become the new catchphrase of college athletics.
What a sad, sad day.