Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the humid opinions du jour.
n The NCAA is like a cat trying to walk through a rocking chair factory.
It can’t get out of its own way.
Because of that ever-increasing reality, we are on the verge of not having an NCAA. At least not as we know it. The NCAA used to be like “the great and powerful Wizard of Oz.”
But guess what? The United States Supreme Court just pulled the curtain open once and for all to reveal the sham the NCAA has become.
“The NCAA is not above the law,” wrote Justice Brett Kavanaugh while concurring with the unanimous 9-0 decision in NCAA v. Alston.
“The NCAA couches its arguments for not paying student athletes in innocuous labels,” continued Kavanaugh. “But the labels cannot disguise the reality: The NCAA’s business model would be flatly illegal in almost any other industry in America.”
And there it is.
The NCAA has been busted.
There’s not a lot to salvage when you get beaten 9-0 by the Supreme Court. That reduces the NCAA to the status of abandoned, boarded-up houses that are being torn down in urban renewal.
It’s going to be a new world for NCAA athletes. But it’s also going to be a new -- and often tenuous -- world for college coaches, athletic directors and administrators.
All the rules have been changed. The hallowed term “amateurism” is little more than a dusty antique in a flea market. It no longer applies.
Now, college athletes can make money on their image.
And guess what that does?
It simply widens the gap even further between the Power Five and the Group of Five conferences. Why would any prospect commit to a G5 school if he were offered by a P5 school? The financial ramifications alone will decide that issue.
Now that the NCAA has had all its teeth pulled, what’s going to become of the longtime institution? Will it be put in moth balls? Will it die a lingering death? Will it go off into the woods to die alone?
Who knows?
What I do know is college sports as we know them are going to undergo a radical change. We’ll probably like some of it and probably hate the rest.
One thing is certain.
It won’t be dull.
n We haven’t seen the last of Hurricane High School’s baseball team.
Not by a long shot.
Oh sure, the Redskins lost the Class AAA state championship game to Bridgeport 10-4 Saturday at Appalachian Power Park, but here’s what everybody has to keep in mind: Hurricane had only one senior on its roster.
Pitcher Joel Gardner won’t return, but everybody else who contributed to Hurricane’s 33-2 record and 32-game winning streak will be back.
"Yes,” said Hurricane coach Brian Sutphin, “but there's no guarantees. Are they going to get better? You would think so. And I think they are competitive enough. This one will sting, for sure."
Indeed.
But sometimes a sting can be a good reminder.
“When we started the year,” said Sutphin, “I don't think anybody had any idea who we'd be or what we'd be doing. I was pleased to watch them develop and get better.
“One game doesn't define your year. They're good young men."
And now they’ll be hungry young men.