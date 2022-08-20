Not in his wildest geographic dreams.
That sums up Henry Colombi’s expectations of ever living in West Virginia. Oh, sure, he visited the Mountain State. Just ask the West Virginia University Mountaineers.
During the 2021 season, Colombi quarterbacked Texas Tech to a 23-20 win over WVU in Morgantown by completing 23 of 34 passes for 266 yards.
In 2020, he quarterbacked the Red Raiders to a 13-7 win over the Mountaineers in Lubbock, Texas, by completing 22 of 28 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown.
So, yeah, he had a cursory relationship with the Mountain State via those two games.
But in Colombi’s wildest dreams did he ever think he would be relocating to West Virginia just one season after making his first-ever visit to the Mountain State during the victory over WVU in Morgantown?
Well, Henry?
“Nah,” he answered with a big smile. “It’s definitely crazy, having played [WVU] twice. I never thought when I was in Morgantown that I would be living here permanently. This is God’s plan, so this is where I ended up, which is awesome.”
In other words, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native likes it in Huntington just fine.
“Yeah, absolutely,” said the 6-foot-3, 220-pound redshirt senior, who has one year of eligibility. “I’ve adjusted. Things outside of football, like developing relationships with the guys, is important. We continue to get better every day. It’s exciting to see.”
Obviously, the flat geography of Huntington is far different than the hilly terrain in Morgantown.
“I’ve never really been to Morgantown,” pointed out Colombi. “I was only there on game day. It was a decent atmosphere. I think we’ll have a better atmosphere here, in my opinion.”
See what a sharp guy Colombi is?
He’s already talking the talk.
It also shows that Colombi is making a smooth transition to playing for the Thundering Herd.
“Yeah, I think I’m transitioning well,” he said. “I’ve been here for a few months now. Like I said, I’m just developing relationships with the receivers, the offense and even the defense, in order to get where we want to be.
“We need to be united. We need to bounce off of each other, feed off of each other.”
It certainly seems and sounds like Colombi is finding his comfort zone at Marshall.
“I felt like just getting back into it … it has been several months since I took a live snap,” he said. “So, being in the scrimmage atmosphere, down and distance … just getting back into the flow of things. You only get repetitions and experience, and as it went on, I did feel more comfortable.”
That increased comfort zone showed up when Colombi utilized his athleticism during the recent scrimmages. Although he was getting pressure from the defense, Colombi handled it rather smoothly.
“Where the defense is coming from, sometimes you just don’t know,” he said. “You have to make a play and get outside the pocket. I don’t consider myself a runner, but I can run when I need to.
“So, it’s important — especially at this level — to get outside the pocket.”
Colombi displayed his experience and escapability during a recent scrimmage on a play he deemed his favorite of the day.
“I’d say, honestly,” said Colombi, “my favorite play of the day was we had a deep concept and they were bringing pressure off the edge and we were in the red zone, so you can’t take a sack.
“We had a little motion and I just dumped it off into the flat. It saved us points, it kept us in field goal range and we lived to fight another down.”
So, he’s smart and he’s flexible geographically.
Henry Colombi is going to fit right in here in southern West Virginia.