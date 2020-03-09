Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
It feels like spring and opinions are blooming.
n It was Un-Herd of previously.
But not anymore.
That’s because the Marshall University men’s basketball program led Conference USA in overall attendance for the first time since joining the league in 2005.
The first time!
The Thundering Herd’s average attendance in all games – home, away and neutral court – was 5,116 during the 2019-20 regular season.
Marshall averaged 201 more spectators per game than Old Dominion, which finished second at 4,915. UTEP averaged 4,441 for third, followed by Western Kentucky in fourth with 4,268 and Louisiana Tech in fifth with 3,875.
Nobody was happier about this first than sixth-year Marshall head coach Danny D’Antoni. He has been on a mission to lead C-USA in attendance ever since D’Antoni took the job in 2014.
And, for the most part, D’Antoni is the one who deserves the credit for this attendance record. The amiable D’Antoni is both a son of Marshall and a West Virginia native. That’s why he literally wears the distinction proudly on the court.
Nice job, Danny.
n Wondering what the difference was in West Virginia University’s huge 76-64 victory over Baylor last Saturday?
Here are two distinct factors.
No. 1, the Mountaineers didn’t play with two centers for most of the game. That hasn’t happened this season. Usually, 6-foot-10 Derek Culver and 6-9 Oscar Tshiebwe were stationed on the low blocks on either side of the lane. That virtually shut down any drives or penetration to the rim.
But by going to either Culver or Tshiebwe – instead of both – it opened up the baseline for 6-7 forward Emmitt Matthews to drive for one slam dunk after another while scoring a team-high 18 points.
No. 2, for about a five-minute span or so in the second half, 6-7 Jermaine Haley played point guard. That is when the Mountaineers broke the game open and never looked back.
Those were two of the keys to this victory.
n It’s time for Marshall’s “Pro Day.”
The annual event that allows players who have finished their collegiate eligibility to work out in front of scouts from NFL teams will be held Wednesday morning in Marshall’s indoor center.
It is closed – repeat, closed – to the public.
About 19 athletes are expected to work out. The list includes such Marshall players as Matt Beardall (long-snapper), Levi Brown (center), Tyler Brown (linebacker), Omari Cobb (linebacker), Marquis Couch (defensive end), Quinlen Dean (linebacker), Joey Fields (wideout), Channing Hames (defensive line), Chris Jackson (cornerback), Quinton Jordan (defensive back), Milan Lanier (defensive line), Armani Levias (tight end), Garet Morrell (tight end), Justin Rohrwasser (place-kicker), Alex Thomson (quarterback), Trent Wilderbraithwaite (defensive back), Marcel Williams (wideout) and two players from Shepherd University.
There are definitely some prospects in that group.
n It’s certainly nice to welcome Bill Legg and Gerad Parker back home.
Legg, a native of Poca, and Parker, who is from Louisa, Kentucky but actually was born in Huntington, have joined head football coach Neal Brown’s staff at West Virginia University.
Legg will be the assistant to Brown, while Parker takes over offensive coordinator duties.
Besides their state ties, both also have connections to Marshall University’s football program. Legg was tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator in 2001-02 and, then, he was offensive coordinator in 2010-17. Parker was wide receiver coach in 2011-12.
Both are tremendous additions to WVU’s staff.
Add two more good moves to Brown’s list.