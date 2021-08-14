The “Iron Man Five” is down to two.
The only remaining members of that close-knit Marshall University men’s basketball lineup from the 1960s are Danny D’Antoni and Bob Allen.
That’s because Jim Davidson passed away last week, joining George Stone and Bob Redd in “Herd Heaven.”
But although Davidson is gone, he is far from being forgotten.
Just ask D’Antoni.
"It started in high school,” said D’Antoni, the Thundering Herd’s veteran head basketball coach. “Mullens played Logan when [Davidson] played there. I was a junior at Mullens and he was a senior at Logan, and they beat us. You don't go down to 'Willie Territory' [referring to legendary Logan coach Willie Akers] and win at that time.
“Then Jim left and went on to Concord. But he was All-State. Just my recollections of him in high school, I was kind of like 'Wow!' He was a really super athlete. Ron 'Fritz' Williams and him were the big things in the state at that time.”
Davidson enrolled at Concord College as a freshman, but a year later he joined D’Antoni at Marshall.
"He sat out that first year at Marshall just like I did,” recalled D’Antoni. “Marshall had that undefeated freshman team. Joe Dawson and Orville Stepp were the guards, and then George Stone, Bob Redd and Bob Allen were the bigger guys. So coming in they had to find room for me and Jim, and we kind of bonded a little bit.”
The duo did more than just bond. Davidson and D’Antoni became the late Ellis Johnson’s starting backcourt.
“We played three years together,” said D’Antoni. “It was a perfect fit. He really wasn't a ball-handling type of guard. He was more of a corner guy. He would run the corners. He was a really good outside shooter from the corners.
“I wish we would have had lobs in our days. You couldn't dunk. The no-dunk rule was in, so you really didn't throw many lobs. Although in a game against, I think, Houston, I drove in against [Elvin] Hayes and the rim disappeared.
“All of a sudden and I just kind of threw it up in the air because I saw Jim coming out of the corner. And he caught the lob -- he couldn't dunk it, but he was up pretty high. And I do think if we had practiced the lob as a prevalent type of pass back then, he would have been even better.
"Somebody said he high-jumped 6-7 in high school. But I thought I remembered him getting 6-11 in high school.”
Despite the fact that Davidson scored 1,240 career points and averaged 20.2 points in five NIT games, he was the last of the “Iron Man Five” to be inducted into the Marshall Athletic Hall of Fame, joining his teammates in 2010.
"Jim wrote me a letter,” said D’Antoni, “asking me to write him a reference letter for the Hall of Fame -- why he belonged. My thing was, 'You've put four guys from the Iron Man Five in, let's close the fingers, make a fist and bring him in.' That's kind of what I wrote. Jim was a tough guy. One of the toughest guys you would ever run into.
“He should have been a heavyweight boxer the way he hit Babione that night. He knocked him out with one punch."
Who?
That question meant D'Antoni had to retell the entire tale, which, of course, he relished.
"Well, we were playing Toledo,” began D’Antoni. “And you know John Brisker, who played for Toledo? Supposedly, he was the NBA's top enforcer, at one time, when they had enforcers on their teams. They don't have those anymore. But back then, they always had enforcers, and Brisker was a really tough guy.
"So, toward the end of the game, we were beating them, and he was on the bench. They had him and [All-American] Steve Mix. They hadn't lost. They were undefeated. They were ranked in the country, maybe No. 9. Somewhere in that neighborhood.
“Anyway, we beat 'em on their home court. And Parkie Beam [reserve guard], he doesn't come into the game until it's over. Well, they threw the ball away and he's taking the ball out of bounds. The benches were at the ends of the floor back then. The ball rolled over to the Toledo bench and Brisker picked the ball up. Parkie went over to get it.
"Well, Brisker shoves it into his chest pretty good. I saw it, but Parkie didn't react a whole lot. He kind of flinched back a little bit. He hands the ball to the referee and I'm standing there waiting for him to throw it back in. Then, the referee hands Parkie the ball.”
That’s when pandemonium broke loose.
“When he hands him the ball,” continued D’Antoni, “Parkie turns around and does a baseball throw from center field and hits Brisker right in the head with the ball. And then Parkie takes off running and runs right by me.
“My mouth was still open and Toledo's bench just surrounded me. I couldn't even get out. We never got along well with Toledo anyway. So I was getting killed until this damn shotgun went off.
“Davidson had sprinted the length of the floor from our bench and hit [Willie] Babione [Toledo senior guard]. And I swear it sounded like a shotgun went off. Babione went down and the fight was over.
“He knocked him out. I mean, it was like somebody had shot a gun off. So that ended the fight.”
But it certainly didn’t end D’Antoni’s admiration for Davidson.
"Jim saved my life,” said D’Antoni. “He was just a tough guy. If you were going to compete against him, you were going to have to bring some physicality to the game."
That’s because Jim Davidson certainly was going to bring his.
Rest in peace, Jim.
And say hello to George and Bob for us.