At first, Danny D’Antoni had mixed emotions about Marshall University joining a new conference.
Not that MU’s veteran head men’s basketball coach had any desire to stay in Conference USA. He clearly didn’t.
But D’Antoni couldn’t keep his mind from running a fast break down Memory Lane.
"My first thoughts went to the MAC [Mid-American Conference] because I played in the MAC,” explained D’Antoni. “And then I remembered station wagons at 3:30 in the morning coming back here from a four-and-a-half-hour, five-hour road trip.
“And I go, 'oooooh.' Not only was it cold when we left here, it was colder where we were going.”
That literally warmed up D’Antoni’s feelings toward the Sun Belt Conference.
"So then I said, 'Sun Belt, let's see, there's a reason why they call it Sun Belt,'" said D’Antoni with a grin. “And if we're going to travel, it's better to come back here from a warm spot or go to a warm spot than flying into Buffalo in December.
“So, I just think ... KenPom [college gasketball ratings] had us as the top-ranked finishing team the last five years. We would be on top of this conference [SBC]. Old Dominion is right behind us.
"Get the fan base to go to Myrtle Beach. It's a lot better to go to Boone [North Carolina] than it is to Central Michigan. And you've got Coastal Carolina and James Madison, where we have a good, strong fan base in Washington, D.C."
The bottom line for D’Antoni is travel.
"What we're trying to get away from is the hops," said D'Antoni, referring to airplane travel that involves connecting flights rather than only one. "Those are the killers. To go to an airport and go straight there, that's OK. The hops are what might take a two-hour plane ride and turn it into a six-hour trip."
That’s where the Sun Belt should provide an advantage.
"It's a lot better travel,” said D’Antoni. “Here's the biggest deal, I think I need to say. The new administration that is coming in, I trust totally. And I know they got the best deal for Marshall.
“And if it's the best deal for Marshall, it's the best deal for me, so I'm looking forward to it.”
Case closed.
Meanwhile, two of Marshall’s spring sports coaches also weighed in on the move to the Sun Belt.
“It will be our best sport,” said veteran MU head baseball coach Jeff Waggoner matter-of-factly. “Go through it. Coastal Carolina just won a national championship [College World Series] in 2016.
“You are bringing the two best baseball programs into this league [from C-USA]. Old Dominion was like No. 14 last year and Southern Miss has been ranked about every year. The Ragin' Cajuns [Louisiana], South Alabama, all those schools have really good baseball programs and invest a lot of money in their programs."
It's going to be an extremely competitive league.
"Yeah,” said Waggs, “I mean, oh, yeah. Everybody is investing in their programs -- new stadiums, big crowds. Yeah, there's no question about it."
That is where Marshall has to play catch-up.
Ahem, did anybody mention building a new baseball stadium?
And don’t forget about that other spring sport that doesn’t put air in the ball, softball. Thundering Herd assistant coach Corey Lyon is well versed on the Sun Belt, considering he was Louisiana-Monroe’s head coach from 2014-18.
"Moving into the Sun Belt is going to be a great thing for Marshall,” said Lyon. “It's going to be a great challenge. We're moving into a conference where we're moving from Conference USA, which got one and, potentially, two bids [into NCAA post-season competition]. Last year, the Sun Belt had four bids, and if you add James Madison into that, it would have been five.”
That spells competition.
“The thing about the Sun Belt Conference, from my time there,” said Lyon, “it always tried to model itself after the SEC, the way they prepare schedules. The way they look who to play non-conference. It is very good softball. There is a lot of tradition with a lot of those programs in the Sun Belt.
"With that, a lot of those schools -- Troy, South Alabama, Texas State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Coastal Carolina -- really modeled facilities and the way that things were done, as far as salaries and everything else, that really kind of put themselves in a position to be one of the top five or six conferences in the country.
"So it's awesome for us, but it's also going to have its challenges. We're excited about the opportunity. It can be a really good thing for us."
Bottom line?
Joining the Sun Belt is a great opportunity for Marshall, yet it is also a great challenge.
It’s time for Marshall to step up.