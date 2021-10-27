Who is “MVP” of Marshall University’s football team?
Is it prolific quarterback Grant Wells, who has thrown for 2,315 yards and 10 touchdowns?
Is it “Mr. TD” Rasheen Ali, who has scored 15 touchdowns from his running back position?
Or is it senior linebacker Eli Neal, who has amassed 53 tackles, six tackles for loss (including five sacks), one interception, four quarterback hurries, forced a fumble and recovered two fumbles?
All three are worthy candidates.
But guess what?
None of the three are the Thundering Herd’s 2021 "MVP."
Instead, that title actually goes to someone who isn’t even part of the football staff. In fact, he isn’t even employed by the athletic department.
Meet Tim Bender.
Marshall’s assistant professor in Dietetics has become the Thundering Herd football program’s de facto dietitian.
And has Bender ever made a difference.
Just ask MU defensive end Koby Cumberlander.
"The most important thing in years past we didn't have the proper nutrition,” pointed out the junior defensive end. “It was just eat, eat, eat until you get big and you feel good.
“But now it's a proper way to basically balance out what we're supposed to eat, what we're supposed to consume -- like hydrating, eating fruits, eating vegetables, eating fish, rice, chicken. All those things matter for our bodies to be 100% every game, each and every week, all year round."
It certainly shows in Cumberlander’s performance. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound native of Roswell, Georgia, has 19 tackles in seven games with two tackles for loss, including 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hurries.
“In years prior,” said Cumberlander, “like last year, for example, when COVID hit and the quarantine, obviously you are going to put on a little more weight. I was like 260 pounds -- a lean 260.
“I looked pretty good. I was big. I was really big. But I didn't feel very mobile. I didn't feel as good. But now, cutting it down and doing the proper training, I feel 100% way better -- way better."
And that translates into quickness.
"I’m a lot quicker now -- a lot,” he said. “Way, way better than the last couple of years."
Cumberlander plans on showing that quickness when Marshall hosts FIU and gun-slinging quarterback Max Bortenschlager at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
And if he gets a sack?
Cumberlander will share the credit with Bender, who has been a big, big addition to the staff.
"They do everything they can,” said Cumberlander. “They get us meals three-four times a week and that's what is really beneficial because we never got that in the past. It was maybe one or luckily get a second meal during the week.
“We're actually getting three to four meals now and they're really good for you. They're not crappy meals that are bad for you. It's pasta, good carbs and good proteins -- all those things and above to help us."
That’s why Bender is MU’s “MVP.”
And on Saturday?
Well, that will be the one day that it is alright if Cumberlander brings a sack lunch.