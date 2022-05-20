Remember the famous Hatfield-McCoy feud?
It still is considered the biggest and most famous confrontation in West Virginia history, and rightfully so.
After all, the battle between “Devil Anse” Hatfield and Randolph “Ole Ran’l” McCoy has endured the test of time. It occurred 131 years ago, yet still ranks as the biggest feud in state history.
Or does it?
Judging by the fiery words and accusations sailing back and forth between Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, it appears Nick and Jimbo are giving “Devil Anse” and “Ole Ran’l” some feuding competition.
I mean, after all, Saban is from Mannington and Fisher is from Bridgeport, so it’s not hard to connect the dots.
Feuding just comes naturally to these two West By God natives.
Just listen to their rhetoric.
Saban -- or, perhaps, we should call him “Devil Nick” -- fired the first shots at an event in Birmingham, Alabama this week.
"I mean, we were second in recruiting last year," Saban was quoted. "A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team -- made a deal for name, image, likeness. We didn't buy one player, all right?
“But I don't know if we're gonna be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it. It's tough."
The feud was ignited.
"First of all,” said Fisher, aka "Ole Jimbo," at a hastily arranged press conference, “I'll say it's a shame that we have to do this. It's really despicable. It's despicable that somebody can say something about somebody and an organization and, more importantly, 17-year-old kids.
“You're taking shots at 17-year-old kids and their families. That they broke state laws. That we bought every player in this group. We never bought anybody. No rules were broken. The way we do things, the ethics in which we do things, it's despicable that a reputable head coach can come out and say this when he doesn't get his way or things don't go his way.”
Fisher was just getting warmed up.
“It's a shame,” he said, “that you've got to sit here and defend 17-year-old kids and families and Texas A&M because we do things right -- we will always do things right. We're always going to be here. It's amazing. Some people think they’re God. Go dig into how God did his deal and you may find out about a lot of things you don't want to know.
“We've built him up to be the czar of football. Go dig into his past. You can find out everything he does and how he does it. I know the guy. Know him really well. I apologize to our fans for someone saying things like this about Texas A&M.
“I can promise you this -- there are no violations, there is nothing wrong. This is the second time that we've had to do this with grown men who don't get their way and pout and throw a fit and act up. Just ask the people that worked for him, you'll know exactly what he's about.
“My dad always told me this, 'when people show you who they are, believe them.' He's showing you who he is."
It’s official. The first shots of this feud have been fired. The interesting part is there isn’t a Big Sandy River separating Saban and Fisher. They both coach in the SEC.
In fact, the Aggies play at Alabama at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 8.
My guess is that event won’t be confused with “Honey in the Rock.”