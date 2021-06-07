Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
It’s raining opinions … again.
- “Dump Truck,” meet “Touchdown Jesus.”
As improbable as that sounds, it is indeed the case.
Marshall University’s former star right offensive guard Cain “Dump Truck” Madden has committed to Notre Dame. Yes folks, “THE” Notre Dame.
Not bad for a guy who was a one-time walk-on at Marshall after playing for the mighty Minford Falcons in Minford, Ohio. It’s quite the football distance from Minford to South Bend, Indiana, but Madden has managed to travel it.
It is nothing short of amazing.
The 24-year-old Madden placed his name in the transfer portal on May 19. He also visited Florida State, but settled on the Fighting Irish.
The 6-foot-3, 313-pound Madden started 31 career games for the Thundering Herd, but his senior year (2020) was when Madden became nationally known.
It started with the Associated Press selecting Madden as a second-team All-America selection. Next, Pro Football Focus named him a first-team All-American at his natural right guard position.
But Pro Football Focus also gave Madden a 93.0 run-blocking grade for the 2020 season. The grade was almost five points higher than any other Football Bowl Subdivision offensive guard.
Also, it was noted that Madden allowed no sacks, no hits and only six quarterback pressures in nine games during the 2020 season.
Madden will be joining a rebuilding Notre Dame offensive line that will feature four new starters.
So, who will assume Madden’s spot in the Herd’s offensive line for the 2021 season?
Keep reading.
- It’s as if Marshall University’s football program traded wide receiver Broc Thompson to Purdue University for a player to be named later.
As it turns out, the latter player is former Purdue defensive tackle Steven Faucheux, according to multiple sources.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Faucheux spent two years in the Boilermakers’ program as a defensive tackle wearing No. 93, but he never played. In fact, it has been nearly three years since the last time the native of West Chester, Ohio, appeared in a football game.
That’s because Faucheux was playing strong-side defensive end for Lakota West High School when he was injured early during his senior year and missed the rest of the season.
So, Faucheux has been somewhat idle during the last three years.
But before the injury and subsequent down time, Faucheux was quite the recruiting catch. The likes of Alabama, Florida, Penn State, Boston College, Nebraska and West Virginia offered scholarships. It’s easy to understand why. The versatile Faucheux could play all four positions on the defensive line.
That’s what makes this next premise so intriguing. Eyebrow-raising, perhaps, but yes, also intriguing.
Marshall first-year head coach Charles Huff plans to convert Faucheux into an offensive lineman. Although that seems to be quite the experiment, Faucheux does have four years of eligibility remaining.
And remember the Herd does have to replace the right side of its offensive line after losing Madden to Notre Dame and Josh Ball to the NFL.
So who knows? Maybe the well-rested Faucheux will be on the fast track. After all, it’s still hard to teach 6-5, 300 pounds.
- Is the “Deuce” wild?
Maybe.
WVU point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride appears to be rising on the 2021 NBA draft board. He reportedly received an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine, which will take place June 21-27 in Chicago.
The NBA draft is July 29 and the deadline to withdraw is July 19.
Those are dates to remember.