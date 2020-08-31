Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the opinions du jour.
n Should Marshall University officials be concerned about Eastern Kentucky’s lack of COVID-19 testing?
It certainly would seem so considering the Thundering Herd hosts the Colonels at 1 p.m. Saturday in Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
The problem is the FCS program from the Ohio Valley Conference faces the same problem as most I-AA programs. Money. As in, lack thereof.
Simply put, EKU can’t afford to test its football players three times per week, as is mandated by Conference USA and the Big 12. So, instead, the Colonels normally test for the coronavirus only once a week – on Wednesday.
Shouldn’t that be a concern?
Shouldn’t the COVID-19 playing field be just as level as the gridirons from past seasons?
Absolutely.
And it appears it will be, thanks to a pair of athletic departments from the Mountain State.
This situation began with West Virginia University, which is scheduled to play EKU on Sept. 12 in the Mountaineers’ season opener at Mountaineer Field in Milan Puskar Stadium at Morgantown.
When Mountaineer officials learned of Eastern Kentucky’s lack of COVID-19 testing they immediately started discussing options. At one point, WVU considered replacing the Colonels on the Mountaineers’ 2020 schedule.
“We were looking at all different options,” WVU athletic director Shane Lyons told EerSports. “I’m not sure this was ever public, but at one time, we were looking to playing in Week Zero and moving the game earlier to spread out in case we had issues.
“Once we went to the nine-plus-one model, they were already on the schedule and I didn’t feel that there was enough there from a buyout standpoint. Why add another team and take them away? They were already scheduled for Sept. 12 and they had their guarantee, so that’s why they remained the opponent.”
WVU’s concerns didn’t end there, however.
The lack of coronavirus testing still was a very significant problem. Did WVU want to risk exposing its players to COVID-19 because an opposing player hadn’t been tested with the same diligence the Mountaineers practice?
Of course not.
So, WVU stepped up.
Besides the $450,000 the Mountaineers are paying EKU for the game, WVU also is footing the bill for COVID-19 testing for the Colonels on the Sunday and Friday of game week, according to 247 Sports.
“They’re testing on Wednesday, no matter what,” Lyons pointed out. “That’s what their institutional and conference policy is. So, they’re testing one time per week, however you look at it, and I told their athletic director we would pay for their Sunday and Friday testing, and we’re making that in addition to their guarantee.”
Lyons is playing it smart. He’s erring on the side of caution.
Meanwhile, Marshall also has taken the appropriate steps.
“EKU is testing three times a week this week, per Conference USA’s testing policy,” said a Marshall spokesperson. “This was made clear in the contract between both schools.”
So, both of the Mountain State’s FBS athletic departments have stepped up to make certain their players are as safe as possible.
Good job, WVU and Marshall.
n Welcome to the “new” normal.
Marshall senior free safety Nazeeh Johnson elaborated on just exactly what that entails during the Herd’s weekly Zoom press conference on Monday.
“It’s back to normal, but it’s not normal,” said the 5-foot-10, 200-pound redshirt senior. “We’ve still got that mask and stuff on, you know. It feels good to have at least one game on your schedule that you know you’re going to play.
“We’re going to attack this week because that’s the only game we know we have right now.”
Does that mean Johnson is getting comfortable with this brave, new COVID-19 world?
Uh, no.
Just the opposite.
“We get tested like two, three times a week and that’s very uncomfortable going in our nose and giving blood samples,” said Johnson. “We’re very uncomfortable, but I think we’re just ready to play.”
Players have to be uncomfortable to be ready to play.
That’s our new reality.