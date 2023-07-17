Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the opinions of the day.
n Another Marshall University baseball game, another loss.
Sad, but true.
There were hopes the Thundering Herd could halt a 15-game losing streak that ended the 2023 season. But no such luck. Even the “Great American Thunderfest” at Cincinnati’s Great American Ballpark on Sunday ended in yet another defeat.
Marshall President Brad Smith was present, along with athletic director Christian Spears, head football coach Charles Huff and the entire MU football team.
But, unfortunately, it was a much too familiar outcome – again.
The Reds lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-3, for Cincinnati’s fourth consecutive loss, not to mention Marshall’s 16th loss – at least, theoretically – before a crowd of 30,927.
Of course, it could have been worse. At least, MU’s Huff didn’t get ejected after his wayward, opening game ceremonial pitch.
No such luck for Reds’ manager David Bell, however. He was ejected in the bottom of the second inning for arguing a called third strike.
Apparently, neither the Reds nor the Thundering Herd can buy a win.
n So, long Stetson.
That’s the case for Sophi Aldridge. The former Cabell Midland High School girls’ basketball star was all set to join Stetson University’s women’s basketball program in Deland, Florida, and play for coach Lynn Bria, a former Charleston Catholic High School star.
But Aldridge announced on Twitter she is de-committing from Stetson.
“I would like to thank Stetson University women’s basketball program for recruiting me and building a relationship with me over the last couple years,” wrote Aldridge. “After much thought and numerous conversations with my family I have decided to stay closer to home due to family health issues.
“At this time I will be decommitting from Stetson University and reopen my recruitment.”
Good luck, Sophi.
n It’s called “Lurch Fest 2023.”
Remember Ted Cassidy, who played “Lurch” in the hit television show “The Addams Family”? Who doesn’t? The 6-foot-9 character actor was a well-known figure in television and movies with his deep, gravelly voice.
Well, as it turns out, Cassidy grew up in Philippi, West Virginia, as a gifted student. Then, he played college basketball at Stetson University.
Cassidy died in 1979, but the folks in Philippi decided to remember him with “Lurch Fest 2023” on Aug. 4-5, according to a spokesperson for the “Lurch Fest” planning committee.
But, wait. It gets better.
During the first day of “Lurch Fest” in Philippi, attendees will be invited to take part in a trivia contest made up of questions about Philippi history, The Addams Family and Cassidy’s life.
Better still, Cassidy’s son, Sean, will don makeup to reprise his father’s famous role as “Lurch.”
All they’re missing is Uncle Fester and “Thing.”
Would somebody please say, “You rang?”
n On a more somber note …
A celebration of former Huntington Blizzard ice hockey player Jim Bermingham’s life will be held in Huntington on July 22. Bermingham, who passed away in May, will be remembered by fans and former teammates from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. at the Vandalia Crowd House above the Peddler on Third Avenue.
Silent auction items will be available.
Rest in peace, Jimmy.