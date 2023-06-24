Last Sunday was “Father’s Day.”
So, what does that make this Sunday?
What else?
This is “Grandpa’s Day,” of course.
Anybody who doesn’t believe that should just ask Rodney May. He knows. The former Marshall University star pitcher and current Cabell Midland High School pitching coach has coached his son, Lee, and three grandsons – Brennan Holmes, Clay Holmes and Kenyon Collins.
In fact, May coached his youngest grandson – Collins – during the Knights’ drive to the 2023 AAA state championship. Collins was the starting pitcher in Cabell Midland’s first state tournament game and got the win by allowing only one earned run and three hits, while striking out six in five innings.
So, as anybody might guess, it was a win-win day for May.
"It was awesome,” said May. “It's one of the most pleasurable things ... the thing about Kenyon is it's 'Coach May.' It's never 'grandpa, papaw.' He never ... he avoids me a lot of times.”
Is there such a thing as nepotism for a “Grandpa”?
If there is, there shouldn’t be.
"I'm living blessed,” said May softly. “Yes, I'm living blessed. It's unbelievable. And Kenyon has already committed to Dayton on a verbal. He doesn't know yet for sure, but he's committed to Dayton as a junior. He comes through. He's a competitor. He never stops working -- never -- never stops working."
And May?
He never stops Grandpa-ing.
"Oh, you know,” said May, in those days ... my kids will say, my grandsons, they'll say, 'Papaw, were you any good?' And I say, 'Well, I think I was.'
"And Brennan -- he's real funny -- we were sitting there one time and Brennan was a senior and we were in the basement and he said, 'Papaw, were you any good?' And I said, 'Well, Brennan, I think I hold a few records.'
"So, he gets on the telephone and I think I still hold the 100 innings in a season as a record. Nobody will ever break that one with relief pitchers. Never. And the other is I'm in the ERA (earned run average) and in career wins in the top five.
"And Brennan said, 'You were pretty good, weren't you Papaw?"
Yes, Brennan, he was.
During May’s career at Marshall, he tied for No. 9 in wins with 14 in 1969-70-71. He also tied for third in wins during a season with eight. May started 13 games in 1971 and pitched 100 innings with a team-leading 2.34 earned run average. He posted an 8-5 record in 1971 with a team-high 72 strikeouts.
That’s pretty strong for a Grandpa, huh?
But besides his son and grandsons, May is a mentor to all of Cabell Midland’s baseball players. That’s just the way the soft-spoken May is wired.
"Oh, hey, I'm proud of these kids,” he said. “Those games with Spring Valley and Hurricane and we had our backs against the wall after Huntington got us ... what these kids did was a miracle.
"Three bases loaded situations against Spring Valley and we got out of all three of them -- with nobody out. They wanted it. I mean, it was meant to be."
Just as May was meant to be in a dugout – even as a “Grandpa.”
"I never thought I'd be doing this at 73,” said May pensively. “I've got 30 years plus. I've spent a lot of years in a dugout."
Indeed, he has.
But where else would Rodney May want to be?
"Hey,” he said, “This is Grandpa heaven."