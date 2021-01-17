HUNTINGTON — Andrew Taylor bleeds green.
There’s no doubt about that for Marshall University’s 6-foot-3 sophomore guard.
But the Corbin, Kentucky, native also bleeds bluegrass.
That’s why the Thundering Herd’s 69-67 loss to Western Kentucky before 1,274 fans in the Cam Henderson Center Sunday afternoon was doubly painful for Taylor.
Not only was it a very tough loss at home, it was a disappointing loss for his home.
“It’s definitely disappointing,” said Taylor during a postgame Zoom meeting. “Especially for me being from Kentucky. I know a lot of people at Western [Kentucky].”
And they know him.
That’s particularly true after Taylor’s performance on Sunday. He led the Herd in scoring with 17 points and also was the only Marshall player to connect on more than one 3-pointer. Taylor also contributed four assists and two steals in 29 minutes of playing time.
Yet the disappointment was written all over his face.
“Obviously, today we didn’t find a way,” said Taylor. “I think we should have gone to work earlier.”
The crux of the matter was Marshall simply couldn’t knock down shots from behind the 3-point arc. After a somewhat decent 6-of-16 performance on 3s in the first half, the Herd’s shooting dropped off to a miserable 2-for-17 effort during the second half.
That’s only 11.8% shooting, and it is clearly unacceptable, especially considering Marshall is a 3-point shooting team. Yet Jannson Williams was 1 for 9, Jarrod West was 1 for 6, Mike Beyers was 1 for 6 and David Early was 1 for 4.
Simply put, that’s not going to beat anybody.
“We’ve got to make those shots,” said Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni. “I thought they were good shots, but they just didn’t go down.”
As a result, Marshall’s losing streak to Western Kentucky grew to an embarrassing five games. That’s right, five consecutive losses to the Hilltoppers.
It started during the 2018-19 season when the Herd lost the latter regular-season matchup 68-59 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. In the 2019-20 campaign, Western Kentucky registered a 64-60 win over Marshall in the Henderson Center and the Toppers followed it with a 91-84 victory over the Herd at WKU.
And now?
In a span of three days, Marshall lost at Western Kentucky 81-73 on Friday and dropped a 69-67 heartbreaker on Sunday.
Do the math.
That’s a five-game losing streak to Marshall’s biggest rival.
Guess what?
That doesn’t sit well with Taylor. It doesn’t sit well with the rest of the Herd. And, perhaps, most of all, it doesn’t sit well with the Herd’s fervent fans.
“It hurts the fans probably more than us,” said D’Antoni. “I’m glad it does. You want your fans to care.”
The problem?
The fans can’t shoot 3-pointers for the Herd.