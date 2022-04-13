Everything changes now.
After weeks of discussing West Virginia University’s quarterback competition during the ongoing spring practice, the contest suddenly ended on Wednesday morning.
That’s because former Southern Cal and Georgia quarterback JT Daniels informed Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown that he is transferring to WVU.
Considering the 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback was regarded as the most notable player remaining in the transfer portal, it qualifies as momentous news.
Does it ever.
Just ask Garrett Greene, Will “Goose” Crowder and Nicco Marchiol.
Those three young quarterbacks were the sum total of WVU’s quarterback competition until Daniels’ surprising decision abruptly ended it. Well, sort of. There are still two weeks remaining in spring practice and, of course, WVU’s spring game, but all that becomes rather anti-climactic now.
Yet here’s the interesting caveat.
Daniels certainly won’t be joining the Mountaineers until after spring practice ends. That means Greene, Crowder and Marchiol will continue competing in a quarterback battle that simply isn’t a competition anymore.
That’s how drastically everything changed in WVU’s football program on Wednesday morning. Daniels’ phone call altered everything.
Daniels is in the process of completing his degree at Georgia and will be eligible immediately at WVU as a graduate transfer. The California native transferred to Georgia after spending the 2018 and 2019 seasons at Southern Cal.
He chose WVU over Missouri and Oregon State after reportedly taking visits to all three in recent weeks. It isn’t difficult to understand Daniels’ choice. After all, WVU has all five starting offensive lineman returning, and they have 107 combined career starts.
Then there’s the wide-receiving corps of Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Sam James and Kaden Prather.
And don’t forget new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. He is also a key component in Daniels’ decision. That’s because this move reunites Daniels with Harrell, who was the offensive coordinator at Southern Cal in 2019.
Daniels’ relationship with Harrell and the previous experience with the “Air Raid” offense won’t do anything but ease the transition process and make Daniels even more comfortable.
That’s why this feels very much like a win-win situation for both Daniels and WVU.
"Going up and down the roster, I feel like they have very, very good pieces everywhere," Daniels told ESPN’s Pete Thamel. "It feels like a great fit for quarterback. I feel like there's a really, really, really good team that I'm going to step into and do my part to contribute."
Daniels even liked Morgantown, despite growing up in Southern California.
"I loved it," he said. "It feels very Athens-ish, which is a quintessential college town (and) which I have really, really enjoyed living in."
That’s nice.
But the crux of the matter remains the obvious vacancy at quarterback, the otherwise veteran offense and the presence of Harrell as the Mountaineers’ new offensive coordinator.
Those appeared to be the biggest factors in Daniels’ choice.
"It definitely helped knowing Graham coming into it and having a really good relationship with him," Daniels told ESPN. "Knowing that I trust that offense and that system, and I believe in it. I also feel really comfortable with Coach Brown and the ideas that he has and the way that he runs a program."
And don’t forget one key factor. This isn’t just a win-win for WVU and the Mountaineer fan base. It’s a win-win for Daniels as well.
Sort of feels like winning the lottery, doesn’t it?