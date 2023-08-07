Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday.
Here are the opinions du jour:
- Call it a “Renaissance.”
How else can anybody describe what has occurred in high school football recruiting within the Mountain State in 2023?
Most years, there are a handful of NCAA Division I signees — three or four, at best. But this year? Well, it seems West Virginia prep football absolutely has exploded. At last count, 12 — count ’em, 12 — state products have signed with major colleges.
And we’re not just talking about in-state kids committing to Marshall and West Virginia University. Instead, they have signed with six different D-I programs, ranging from WVU and MU to Purdue, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech and Elon.
Now, that is eye-opening.
Closer to home, Huntington High standout offensive lineman Robby Martin, 6-foot-4, 285 pounds, committed to N.C. State. And he’s not alone. Cabell Midland’s Cannon Lewis, 6-2, 215-pound inside linebacker also committed to the Wolfpack.
Surprised?
Don’t be.
There’s a connection. A Boone County native and former West Virginia University coordinator — Tony Gibson — is N.C. State’s defensive coordinator. Besides that, former Marshall assistant coach Todd Goebbel is the Wolfpack’s running back coach and special teams coordinator.
So, there’s obvious familiarity.
Of course, that’s the case with WVU and Marshall, as well. The proximity obviously was a selling point for Cabell Midland standout Curtis Jones Jr., a 6-1, 205-pound outside linebacker, who committed to WVU as an outside linebacker. If that name sounds familiar to Herd fans, it’s because his father, Curtis Sr., was a productive wide receiver for Marshall.
A similar situation brought University High’s Noah Braham to WVU as a 6-2, 225-pound tight end. His father, Rich, was a star offensive lineman for the Mountaineers’ and longtime starter for the Cincinnati Bengals.
And don’t forget Jefferson High School star wide receiver Keyshaun Robinson. The 5-10, 170-pound speedster committed to the Mountaineers.
Of course, there are also a couple of standouts, who have been offered scholarships, but still haven’t committed. Huntington High’s fleet Zah Jackson, 5-10, 180 pounds, has been offered by WVU. And Hurricane’s Tyshawn Dues, a 5-11, 171-pound wide receiver, has been offered by Marshall and WVU both.
Two local players also have committed to Marshall. Shawn Rouse, 6-4, 260-pound offensive or defensive lineman, has signed with the Herd. And teammate, Michael Lunsford, 6-2, 260-pound defensive end/tight end also has committed.
But don’t forget some other state natives that opted to go out-of-state.
George Washington’s Layth Ghannam, 6-5, 280-pound offensive lineman, signed with Virginia Tech. Not to mention, Hurricane’s Mondrell Dean, 6-3, 237-pound linebacker/edge rusher, who committed to Purdue.
And last, but not least, there’s Martinsburg’s Rashad Reid, a 6-1, 280-pound defensive tackle, who signed with Elon.
Do the math and it’s obvious that this is a not-so-dirty dozen.
Instead, lets hope this is a precursor of great things to come in high school football within the Mountain State. We went through an extended lull. Now it’s time to ride the wave.
Let’s hope it goes tidal.
- Jeff Waggoner still bleeds green.
Although he was unceremoniously forced out as MU’s baseball coach, he’s still helping the Herd. Recently, Cabell Midland star Isaac Petitt cited Waggs on Twitter for his aid.
“Big thanks to @CoachWaggs30 on helping me through this process. He’s got the connections all throughout West Virginia and more. Great guy to help you through your recruitment.”
And Waggs’ reply?
“Let’s go Isaac!” he tweeted. “Super excited for him/family! Skies the limit for this dude! Unbelievable athlete heading to play for @bealsy9.”
That says it all.