College football needs more players like Bryce Ford-Wheaton.
That’s particularly true in these troubled days when loyalty has become a revolving door for college athletes, thanks to the transfer portal.
Even worse, it seems so many college athletes’ primary concern is how much money they can accumulate with the “Name, Image, Likeness” scenario.
That’s what makes Ford-Wheaton stand out. The West Virginia University redshirt junior wide receiver is a throwback. He has old-school ethics, old-school work habits and believes in old-school academics.
How did that anomaly happen?
It’s in Ford-Wheaton’s blood.
When someone is the grandson of WVU icon Garrett Ford Sr., he automatically holds himself to a higher standard. It’s a given. And that was the advice Ford-Wheaton received from his grandfather before departing Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina and heading for Morgantown in 2018.
"It was just about loyalty, honestly,” said Ford-Wheaton. “I kind of knew what I was signing up for when I came here -- you know, my family history.
“And I knew that some of the stuff that everybody else does, I can't really do. I have kind of a different standard. Especially to honor my family and keep our legacy alive and well. Just hold yourself to a higher standard, really."
Some athletes might view that as an albatross around their necks. But Ford-Wheaton? He embraces every aspect of his legacy.
"It kind of reminds me of a saying that is right in front of my strength coach's office -- Coach Mike [Joseph],” said Ford-Wheaton. “It says, 'Adapt or Perish.' I mean, if you don't adapt, then you don't really need to be here anymore, honestly.
“There have been a lot of things that have changed since I've been here. I feel like I've kept my promise, my commitment, and just adapted and rolled with the punches."
Indeed he has.
Ford-Wheaton has adapted to different head coaches, different offensive coordinators and, in fact, is now on his fourth wide receivers coach.
"It's not like my first coaching change or my first time seeing people leave the program,” he said. “I mean, I've been here for going on five years now. I've seen everything there is, really.
“A new coach is kind of like a business. You've got to deal with it. It's going to be the same thing when you reach the NFL and stuff like that. It's better to get adjusted now, honestly."
Ford-Wheaton has adjusted so well, he had 42 catches for 575 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. Now the 6-foot-3, 220-pound X-receiver is ready to take the next step.
It’s all a matter of work ethic.
"It's like my old coach used to say, 'The truth is in the work,'" said Ford-Wheaton. “So you can't just cut corners and get success. Regardless of everything you've done in the past, you've still got to keep going, keep putting in work the same that you were when you were a redshirt freshman and hungry to play."
That’s the Ford tradition, and it particularly carries over to academics.
"Just getting by was never really a thing for me,” said Ford-Wheaton. “My mom [Tracie Ford], my whole family is really involved in my academics.
“I decided to try to get my master's degree in sports management while I'm still here. Everybody in my family has come here and had two degrees, so I'm just trying to keep it going."
See why Ford-Wheaton is so special? During these turbulent times, his commitment to old-school values is refreshing.
Bryce Ford-Wheaton is a breath of fresh air.