A.W. Hamilton always knew this day was coming.
When the former Marshall University star point guard accepted the head coaching position at Eastern Kentucky University on March 23, 2018, he knew it was inevitable.
The day would come when Hamilton had to coach against his alma mater in the Cam Henderson Center.
That day has arrived.
Hamilton’s Colonels take on the Thundering Herd at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Henderson Center. It will be the first time Hamilton steps onto the court in “The Cam” since he was MU’s star point guard and graduate assistant in 2002-2006.
The very first time.
“Yeah, I did know this day was coming,” said Hamilton. “It’s one of those things that obviously it’s going to be special for me. I’m excited. My kids and my wife are going to come, so they’ll be able to experience it.
“I’m so happy and proud at what Dan [MU coach Danny D’Antoni] has done with the program. He’s got the program at an unbelievable place right now. He’s done such a great job. The fan support and the community support, it’s been incredible. It’s exciting, man. It’s an exciting time to be a Marshall alum.”
It also will be exciting when Hamilton’s name is announced during pre-game introductions in the Henderson Center for the first time in 13 years.
“I tell you, some of the best memories in my life happened in that building,” said the 39-year-old Hamilton, who captained the Herd for three years and led the team in assists and steals in all three seasons. “I’m excited to come back. It’s an unbelievable place, a special place, a place that I always hold dear in my heart.
“The people. The university. The community. It was an incredible experience for me to be part of Marshall University. So, it’s exciting. There will be butterflies and all that. It will almost feel like I’m playing.”
But with one big difference.
Hamilton will be sitting on the visiting bench for the first time in “The Cam.”
“Yeah, I know,” he said with a chuckle. “Listen, I am going to try to cheer for Marshall in every game but one now a year.”
But even when Hamilton isn’t cheering for MU, he’ll be emulating the Herd.
“I love Dan’s style,” said Hamilton. “I love his brand. I love him as a person. He’s been really good to me. I’m excited for what he has done there. Watching them winning an NCAA Tournament game was incredible. It was absolutely awesome, it really was.
“So, we’re building our program similar to how Dan did it. We are young. When I say we’re young, we are really young. We’ve got seven freshmen and sophomores and they’re all going to play.
“Our future is super bright here. We’ve taken some lumps this year, which is expected of a young team. Listen, we played the No. 1 team in the country twice — we played Kentucky and Louisville.”
And, now, Hamilton plays his alma mater.
“This game is going to really help us,” he said. “We are going to go in a place that I think is one of the best atmospheres in college basketball with the fans, the tradition and the history of the Henderson Center. It’s going to be great for us as we prepare for conference play. It’s going to be really good for us.”
Welcome back, A.W.