How many players from the Big 12 and Conference USA will be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft?
Good question.
But, unfortunately, the only legitimate answer is nobody knows for sure. That’s what makes the annual NFL draft so entertaining and so much fun.
It’s the unknown.
A prime example is James Morgan.
In a quarterback-driven draft featuring such early first-round talent as Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love, an under-the-radar prospect such as Morgan appears to be merely a footnote.
Well, guess what?
Appearances can be deceptive.
The astonishing truth of the matter is the former Florida International quarterback has become an intriguing prospect.
“There is lots of buzz on him,” one NFL personnel executive told Sports Illustrated.com.
So far, such teams as Green Bay, Tampa Bay, Las Vegas, Miami, New England, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Buffalo, New York Jets and New York Giants reportedly have shown interest in the 23-year-old Morgan.
That’s because the 6-foot-4, 230-pound Morgan is a prototypical NFL quarterback.
Just ask Marshall University fans.
The Thundering Herd managed to defeat Morgan and his FIU teammates in 2018 and 2019, but it wasn’t easy. Marshall won 28-25 in 2018 at Miami and 30-27 in overtime last season in Huntington.
In 2018, Morgan struggled vs. the Herd, completing 21 of 33 passes for 177 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions.
But, although he fought some nagging injuries in 2019, Morgan played well in the rain and cold at Joan C. Edwards Stadium last November. The FIU star completed 21 of 37 passes for one touchdown and one interception.
The interesting part about Morgan is he actually began his collegiate career at Bowling Green in 2015. Morgan was the Falcons’ starting quarterback as a redshirt freshman in 2016, but midway through the 2017 season he was replaced by a young quarterback whose name is very familiar to West Virginia University fans — Jarrett Doege.
Doege, of course, transferred to WVU, started the Mountaineers’ last four games in 2019 and is the odds-on favorite to be WVU’s starting quarterback next season.
Meanwhile, back to Morgan.
After finishing his pre-law degree at Bowling Green, Morgan transferred to FIU and won Conference USA Newcomer of the Year honors after passing for 2,727 yards, a school-record 26 touchdowns with only seven interceptions and a .653 completion percentage.
That’s all well and good, but that didn’t get him on the NFL’s radar.
So, what did?
A healthy Morgan reportedly had a standout week at the 2020 East-West Shrine game, leading the East to a 31-27 victory by completing 9 of 14 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown.
That earned Morgan an invitation to the NFL Combine, where he impressed NFL officials with his size, arm strength, intelligence, leadership and mental preparation.
The rest is pre-draft history.
Now, it appears Morgan just might be a Day 2 selection in the NFL draft.
What a surprise.
And who would have thought it?