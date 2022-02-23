Why is Marshall University shooting a low 29.4% on 3-pointers during the 2021-22 men’s basketball season?
The answer can be summarized in two words.
Wyatt Fricks.
The 6-foot-9 true freshman was the player the MU coaching staff expected to be the Thundering Herd’s best long-range shooter, but another injury to Fricks’ chronic right knee changed all that.
After a combined playing time of only 18:42 in early-season games against Milligan and Jackson State, Fricks had to undergo surgery on his right knee again and is sitting out the season as a medical redshirt.
It was quite a blow to the Herd’s hopes.
"What's bad is the one that was playing the best before the season didn't get to play,” said veteran MU coach Danny D’Antoni. “Which is Wyatt. He gives us a Mikel Beyers-type of player that can do multiple things. It's just one of those things.”
It wasn’t easy losing a guy who made first-team All-State in Georgia after averaging 19.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.4 blocked shots, particularly since MU’s shooters have struggled from 3-point range for most of the season.
Yet Fricks and his crutches attend every home game and most practices, so he can remain a part of the team. And his morale? It’s remarkably high.
"I mean, it's nothing new,” said Fricks. “I've been through a lot of injuries before in high school, so it's personally nothing new. At the level I'm at now, I feel like, honestly, it's the best situation possible for an injury just because I have so many people around me. It honestly helps me with my confidence like moving forward and being motivated and not being down all the time about it."
This is an ailment Fricks has been fighting all his young life.
"Yes, it has,” he said. “The first time I hurt it was my freshman year of high school. I sat out then. Hurt it again going into my sophomore year and sat out again. So, really, I didn't play high-level competitive basketball until my junior year of high school.
“So I had two years under my belt before I got here, obviously hurt it again, but the whole issue is I have had this since I was born. It was a weak ligament and they fixed it and it wasn't as strong but, hopefully, now after this surgery I won't have to worry about anymore moving forward."
This surgery should be the final one.
"I'm hoping,” said Fricks. “This is my third surgery. I'm hoping the third time is the charm with it. That's what I'm hoping for. I feel like every time I've come back from an injury, I jump higher than I did before.
“The first time I did it, I could barely dunk it before I got hurt. Came back and was dunking. Hurt it again. I was dunking, but nothing too crazy especially for how tall I was. I was about 6-6, 6-7. Came back and I was wind-milling.
“And here (at MU) was probably the most bounce I've had, so the only thing I am expecting is to have more bounce and to be able to jump higher than I was before. And people were saying I could jump out of the room then. I'm just hoping I can get some more, so we'll see how that goes."
In the meantime, Fricks has no choice but to sit, watch and wait, while the Herd plays at Middle Tennessee at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Wyatt Fricks was the wild card for the 2021-22 MU team.
Who knows what might have been?