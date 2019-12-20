The Gasparilla Bowl has more weeds than even a Bad Boy mower could handle.
First, there’s the mere fact Marshall University is playing in the very same bowl game it won in 2018.
Been there, done that.
Or, so it would seem. In this day and age of 39 bowl games, rarely does anybody see a school play in the very same postseason game in consecutive years.
I mean, this isn’t the old bowl days when Marshall’s only option was the Motor City Bowl in Pontiac, Michigan. The Thundering Herd played there in 1997-98-99 and 2000. Next, MU played in the GMAC Bowl in Mobile, Ala., in 2001 and 2002.
That is when the repetitiveness stopped.
Marshall played in the Fort Worth Bowl in 2004, the Little Caesars Pizza in 2009, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in 2011, Military Bowl in 2013, Boca Raton Bowl in 2014, St. Petersburg Bowl (same venue as Beef ‘O’ Brady’s) in 2015, New Mexico Bowl in 2017 and the Gasparilla Bowl in 2018.
That’s seven different bowl games in eight years, which is the norm.
Until now.
Marshall plays a Florida-based foe for the second consecutive year when it takes on heavily favored UCF at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
If nothing else, Marshall will be accustomed to the surroundings. Not to mention, the weather. Ah, yes, remember the monsoon that drenched the field and fans during Marshall’s win over South Florida last season?
Well, get ready for an instant replay.
Not so much on Monday. On game day, there’s a 40 percent chance of rain. The bigger problem could be the 16-22 mph winds.
Weather is liable to be a significant factor in the Gasparilla Bowl because the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. Saturday on Raymond James Stadium’s natural grass.
There’s a 50 percent chance of rain in Tampa on Saturday, which means the two NFL teams could tear up the field pretty badly. To make matters worse, the forecast Sunday is for 80 percent rain and thunderstorms from 3 a.m. until midnight.
That’s all day.
So, the weather and field conditions could play a huge role in Gasparilla Bowl.
Besides all that, Marshall remains a 17.5-point underdog to the talented Knights, who have defeated the Thundering Herd the last eight times they’ve played. In fact, veteran Marshall head coach Doc Holliday is winless vs. UCF with an 0-3 record.
And, remember, the Thundering Herd didn’t exactly finish the season on the upswing, suffering a horrific loss at Charlotte, 24-13, and, then, needing overtime to beat FIU, 30-27, at Joan C. Edwards Field.
That left Marshall without a championship game berth for the fifth consecutive season.
All that explains why Marshall is the biggest underdog in the 39 bowl games. Particularly since UCF’s offense is a legitimate juggernaut. The Knights finished No. 4 in the country in total offense, trailing only LSU, Oklahoma and Clemson – three College Football Playoff teams.
Good luck with stopping UCF.
And if all this weren’t enough, wait until everyone learns who is calling the Gasparilla Bowl for Sirius XM radio. According to a Sirius XM promo, the broadcast crew includes Tony “The Voice of the Mountaineers” Caridi and Hoppy Kercheval – both long-time WVU broadcasters.
It’s a tossup who will be more upset by this – WVU fans or Marshall fans?
At any rate, MU will lose, 41-24.
Season Record: 17-7.