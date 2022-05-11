It seemed fairly simply, initially.
Four new members were joining the Sun Belt Conference: Marshall, Southern Miss, Old Dominion and James Madison.
It didn’t take a slide rule to calculate where the four new members would fit into the Sun Belt’s East and West Divisions. Marshall, Old Dominion and James Madison would join Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, George Southern and Georgia State in the East; Southern Miss would join Arkansas State, Louisiana, UL-Monroe, South Alabama, Texas State and Troy in the West.
A similar situation is occurring in the Big 12 with Cincinnati, BYU, Houston and UCF joining in 2023. That will make the Big 12 a 14-team conference until Texas and Oklahoma depart for the SEC.
Again, it didn’t involve rocket science to figure out divisions. The Big 12 North would include Cincinnati, BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. The South would feature West Virginia, UCF, Baylor, Houston, TCU, Texas and Texas Tech.
Easy peasy, right?
Uh, not so fast.
The NCAA Football Oversight Committee is recommending doing away with divisions.
Here’s why.
What if the Sun Belt’s or Big 12’s best two teams were both in the same division? Under the current conditions they wouldn’t be allowed to play each other in the conference championship game.
This way Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina could play in the Sun Belt championship game and Texas could play Houston for the Big 12 title.
So, actually, removing the divisions makes this a much fairer situation.
The NCAA Football Oversight Committee is scheduled to consider the proposal during a meeting on Thursday.
It seems like a no-brainer. What’s not to like? Isn’t the idea to pair the two best teams in the league for the conference championship game?
That’s why nearly every conference is considering eliminating divisions now, says Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.
The key to this proposed legislation is that the elimination of divisions would be an option, not a mandate. If the Sun Belt, for example, wanted to continue to play in divisions and have the East champion play the West champ for the conference championship, it could.
It seems improbable, however.
The only FBS conferences that don’t compete via divisions are the 10-team Big 12 and 11-member American Athletic Conference. Since the Big 12 plays a round-robin format it’s allowed to play a league championship game.
As for the AAC, it has an NCAA waiver to pair its best two teams for a title game.
The bottom line for this proposed legislation is that it helps every conference put its best team in position for possible inclusion in the College Football Playoff.
Isn’t that what everyone wants?
It works across the board.