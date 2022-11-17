Is there a more aptly named kicker in college football than West Virginia University’s Casey Legg?
Can’t be.
No chance.
There aren’t any wide receivers named “Hands” or offensive linemen named “Blocker” (except Hoss Cartwright, of course). Or tight ends named … well, let’s leave that one alone.
But a place-kicker named Legg?
That’s perfect. And guess what? Legg’s personality fits him just like his name. That fact of life became obvious during Legg’s post-game interview following his last-second, game-winning 25-yard field goal defeated Oklahoma last Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium.
"It wasn't God today,” said Legg with a meaningful smile. “There are things to be thankful for and I think I knew they (Oklahoma) had no timeouts left, which was helpful. So, I knew I wasn't going to be delayed.
"Every time they called timeout, I just jogged down the field, did a couple practice swings and then just did my normal routine. The nerves really weren't bad today, which I was really thankful for."
Legg, who graduated from Cross Lanes Christian, seems to find lots of reasons to be thankful. It is obviously his nature. That led to a discussion about Legg’s other game-winning field goal this season against Baylor with 33 seconds remaining.
"I don't know if the pressure felt any different,” said Legg, “because I think even at Baylor I assumed that was the game-winning field goal. But I think the stark difference is I hit it, then I blacked out for a second or two and then a bunch of teammates were surrounding me.
“That was the cool part and the difference between hitting a walk-off is as soon as you hit it, you're getting swamped by people. So that was really fun."
The only problem was quarterback Garrett Greene didn’t keep the ball in the middle of the field preceding the field goal. Instead, he ran right on a keeper, forcing Legg to kick at a severe angle to the goal posts.
"As soon as he ran the ball, I said out loud, 'Why didn't they put it in the middle?'" said Legg with a grin. “But as soon as I stepped on the field, I had to forget that. You don't want that floating around in your head when you are kicking, of course.
"Anywhere up close is OK. Obviously, that makes it a tight angle, but it was all right. It worked out."
Then there was the Keystone Cops episode with extra-point holder Kolten McGhee dropping the snap, Legg grabbing the fumble and getting drilled by an Oklahoma defender who forced Legg to fumble.
"We honestly just laughed about it,” said Legg with a grin. “We kind of joked that it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for like point-five seconds because I was the quarterback.”
Next came the obvious question. When Legg got blasted by the Oklahoma defender, was it the hardest hit he ever had taken as a football player?
"It is the only hit I've taken as a football player, I think,” said a laughing Legg. "As I was jogging off the field, there was a lot of adrenalin running through my body. But I was thinking, 'That's probably going to look bad on video.' That will be fun to watch."
Yet, as outgoing and humorous as Legg is at times, there’s something different and undefinable about him.
He calls it kicking with peace.
"That's all about faith in God,” said Legg steadfastly. “I think that's why I can kick with peace. It's because I know my identity doesn't rest in making kicks. That's why I'm at peace.
"In reality, there's no pressure. I care about winning games. I care about making field goals. It means a lot to me. But nothing of long-lasting value, I think, in what determines who I am is at stake. There's nothing at stake really when I jog out on the field.
"Wins and losses, makes and misses are at stake. But my identity isn't because that's in God. So, God has been really good to me to give me that peace. I've experienced that many times on the field."
If Legg sounds like a special young man, it’s only because he is.
God is obviously his holder.