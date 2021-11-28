The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

all Tony Mathis

WVU running back Tony Mathis had a breakout game against Kansas, rushing for 118 yards.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews

Grading the Mountaineers and the Thundering Herd on their games from Saturday

WVU 34, Kansas 28

OFFENSE: B

The best news was for the very first time backup running back Tony Mathis Jr. showed he could be Leddie Brown’s heir apparent. Mathis rushed for an eye-opening 118 yards while Brown, who probably has played his final game for WVU, rushed for 156 yards.

DEFENSE: D

The Mountaineers never put Kansas away. It shouldn’t have taken two interceptions by Josh Chandler-Semedo in the end zone to have won this game.

SPECIAL TEAMS: D

More of the same. Place-kicker Casey Legg missed another field goal and WVU gave up a 63-yard kickoff return.

COACHING: C-

WVU wasn’t ready to play, fumbling on the first offensive play. It also was only 5 for 14 on third-down conversion plays.

OVERALL: B

WVU needed to win to reach bowl eligibility and it succeeded. But it wasn’t pretty.

Western Kentucky 53, Marshall 21

OFFENSE: D

Which one do we grade? The offense that Grant Wells quarterbacked to a masterful 14-0 early lead or the one that managed only seven more points during the final 34:59 while Wells sat out with an injury?

DEFENSE: D

The Thundering Herd defense finally threw in the towel, conceding on touchdown passes of 50 and 47 yards.

SPECIAL TEAMS: F

The onside kick that was caught on the fly by WKU’s A.J. Brathwaite and returned 43 yards for a touchdown was a prime example of how not to execute an onside kick.

COACHING: D

The troops could not be rallied in the second half. It was a no-win situation.

OVERALL: D

The regular season ended on a distinct down note.

Tags