Grading the Mountaineers and the Thundering Herd on their games from Saturday
WVU 34, Kansas 28
OFFENSE: B
The best news was for the very first time backup running back Tony Mathis Jr. showed he could be Leddie Brown’s heir apparent. Mathis rushed for an eye-opening 118 yards while Brown, who probably has played his final game for WVU, rushed for 156 yards.
DEFENSE: D
The Mountaineers never put Kansas away. It shouldn’t have taken two interceptions by Josh Chandler-Semedo in the end zone to have won this game.
SPECIAL TEAMS: D
More of the same. Place-kicker Casey Legg missed another field goal and WVU gave up a 63-yard kickoff return.
COACHING: C-
WVU wasn’t ready to play, fumbling on the first offensive play. It also was only 5 for 14 on third-down conversion plays.
OVERALL: B
WVU needed to win to reach bowl eligibility and it succeeded. But it wasn’t pretty.
Western Kentucky 53, Marshall 21
OFFENSE: D
Which one do we grade? The offense that Grant Wells quarterbacked to a masterful 14-0 early lead or the one that managed only seven more points during the final 34:59 while Wells sat out with an injury?
DEFENSE: D
The Thundering Herd defense finally threw in the towel, conceding on touchdown passes of 50 and 47 yards.
SPECIAL TEAMS: F
The onside kick that was caught on the fly by WKU’s A.J. Brathwaite and returned 43 yards for a touchdown was a prime example of how not to execute an onside kick.
COACHING: D
The troops could not be rallied in the second half. It was a no-win situation.