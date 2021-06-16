Did anyone see this coming?
Not me.
I didn’t believe we would see the College Football Playoffs expand to double-figure participants during this decade, much less as soon as, perhaps, 2023.
That’s knock-me-down-with-a-feather type news, yet that’s the case.
The CFP actually has a 12-team proposal on the table. And get this: The plan doesn’t include automatic bids for all five Power Five champions. It also doesn’t limit Group of Five schools to only one bid.
Color me stupefied.
This is more than any G5 coach, player or fan could have anticipated. It’s like going from famine to feast during one trip to the cafeteria.
I mean, this is going from the unconscionable bias of not allowing an undefeated UCF team to participate in the 2017 CFP to actually opening the door for as many as two G5 schools to compete in a 12-team scenario.
That’s flabbergasting.
Yet it’s also fantastic.
Here’s how it plays out: No other sport has had such an exclusive playoff. There are 130 FBS programs, yet only 3% advanced to the four-team College Football Playoffs. In fact, only 6% of Power Five schools have participated in the CFP.
Yet now, with a potential expansion to 12 teams, along with the caveat that P5 conference champions don’t get an automatic bid, it opens the door for Group of Five participants.
Take the 2020 CFP, for instance. Two G5 conference champions would have received bids. The University of Cincinnati from the American Athletic Conference and Coastal Carolina from the Sun Belt would have qualified because the Bearcats were ranked No. 8 and the Chanticleers No. 12 in the final CFP rankings.
It also would have meant that Pac-12 champion Oregon would have been left out at No. 25.
This is what can possibly happen by including the six highest-ranked conference champions among the 10 FBS leagues and the six remaining highest-ranked schools.
Imagine that.
A Power Five conference champion could sit, while Group of Five champions advance. But remember, “could” is the key word.
What it all boils down to in the College Football Playoffs is the rankings produced by the CFP selection committee. To say those rankings are at times jaded is being kind.
As the tale was told in 2020, during a commercial break in the weekly televised CFP rankings, undefeated Cincinnati fell from No. 8 to No. 12 during the Bearcats’ bye week.
Such shenanigans have become commonplace with this CFP selection committee. Right, Marshall fans? In the 2014 season, the Thundering Herd rolled to an 11-0 record yet never was ranked in the CFP’s weekly rankings.
That’s because the CFP selection committee believed Marshall was trying to circumvent the process by playing a very easy schedule consisting of Miami (Ohio), Rhode Island, Ohio, Akron, Old Dominion, Middle Tennessee, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Southern Miss, Rice and UAB.
But then, after Western Kentucky defeated the Herd 67-66 in the regular-season finale, the CFP selection committee ranked Marshall the very next week.
That's because the Herd wasn't a threat anymore.
So, the CFP selection committee still could be the fly in the ointment, but the fact remains: There is some very good news in this 12-team expansion. A first-round of postseason games at a school's home field would be fantastic.
Sure, the SEC and Big Ten probably will get half the bids. But those conferences still aren't the big winners.
Who is?
The Group of Five conferences.