The college football season hasn’t even started, yet the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA and the Mid-American Conference already have dropped the ball.
Off and fumbling isn’t much of a way to begin the 2021 season, yet that became the case when seven of the 10 FBS conferences chose to have in-person media days.
The only leagues that opted out were the AAC, C-USA and MAC. Instead, all three members of the Group of Five decided to hold media days virtually on ESPN+.
Logistically, it doesn’t make much difference. But timing-wise? It is a very bad perception.
Remember the “Summer of ‘42” film? Remember Bryan Adams’ “Summer of ‘69” tune? Well, this summer of 2021 also holds a memorable spot in history. It will be remembered as the return to normalcy.
And that is particularly true in sports.
After a tedious year of wearing masks, conducting interviews via Zoom meetings on laptops and having greatly reduced attendance at sporting events, there was no time in sports history better suited for live, in-person college football media days than this summer of 2021.
Oh, how we missed normalcy. That’s why it was so important to have a chance to embrace it again. It’s why West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown was so happy to stand in Arlington, Texas as part of the in-person media day on July 14-15. It signaled the return to normalcy.
That’s why the Power Five conferences all joined. The SEC’s in-person media days were scheduled for July 19-22, the ACC’s on July 21-22, the Big Ten’s on July 22-23 and the Pac-12’s on July 27.
They understand the concept and its importance to our sports culture. Although the AAC, C-USA and MAC missed the memo, two other G5 conferences didn’t.
The Mountain West is holding an in-person football media day on July 21-22 at the Cosmopolitan Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, the Sun Belt is holding a football media day on July 22 in the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel.
Even the SWAC held an in-person media day on July 20 in the Sheraton-Birmingham Hotel, and the Big Sky Conference also is hosting an in-person football media day July 24-26 in Spokane, Washington.
Yet the AAC, C-USA and MAC couldn’t?
Ah, c’mon.
Riddle me this: Where does everyone guess new Marshall University football head coach Charles Huff would rather be on Wednesday and Thursday? On a Zoom call, or in-person at The Star in Frisco, Texas?
We all know the answer.
I mean, the Major League Baseball All-Star Game just took place in a sold-out Coors Field in Denver. The NBA Finals between Phoenix and Milwaukee are playing to packed arenas.
That’s because fans are thrilled to have normalcy back. Just what sort of price tag do we put on that? In my mind, it’s priceless.
But, unfortunately, that wasn’t the case with the AAC, C-USA or MAC. Those leagues did it the easier way, the less expensive way, the impersonal way.
This was probably the worst summer in sports history to adopt that stance.
Right about now, readers probably are expecting criticism of C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod. Not happening. It appears this wasn’t her decision. Instead, C-USA’s 14 athletic directors reportedly voted on whether to have an in-person media event or virtual.
We know how they voted.
Against normalcy, but like normal for C-USA.