Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the opinions du jour.
n It just wasn’t rocket science.
Think about it.
Why would anyone — much less an association such as the Secondary School Activities Commission — come up with the idea to base a high school football program’s COVID-19 eligibility on guilt by association?
That’s precisely what the SSAC did.
Even if there weren’t a single member of the high school’s football program who tested positive, the team wasn’t allowed to play that week because some of the neighbors living elsewhere in the county were positive.
What possible sense does that make?
And don’t think for a moment that exact scenario didn’t happen. It did. Just ask Spring Valley High School.
The Timberwolves didn’t have a single player, coach or manager test positive for COVID-19 during the entire football season, yet Spring Valley wasn’t permitted to play a single game in the state playoffs.
Instead, the T-Wolves were eliminated because Wayne County was the wrong color on the state of West Virginia’s color-coded COVID-19 map.
Again, that is guilt by association.
And it’s wrong.
That’s why it didn’t happen in most other states. The premise was utterly illogical and the other states were wise enough to realize it.
The SSAC?
Uh, not so much.
That’s why the SSAC made a decision last Saturday that would have made Solomon and his wisdom shudder in disbelief. The SSAC declared South Charleston as the Class AAA state champion, Fairmont Senior as Class AA champ and St. Marys as Class A champ.
But those schools didn’t win any titles on the field. Instead, they are champions on paper. How sad. The players and coaches deserved better.
And, again, it was proven that politics and athletics don’t mix. The entire color-coded COVID-19 state map was intended to show state officials which counties were the most or least infected. The concept was to base the availability of restaurants, bars, etc., on the map.
That made sense.
But to apply those same parameters on high school athletics, as it pertains to COVID-19 eligibility, was very misguided.
The SSAC bungled fall sports with this faulty premise. Let’s hope the SSAC can realize the mistake it made and correct this illogical thinking in time for winter sports.
Guilt by association is clearly not the answer.
n Hear them roar …
The late songstress Helen Reddy wouldn’t have just loved last weekend in football, she would have rejoiced.
That’s because Vanderbilt University’s Sarah Fuller became the first woman in history to play in a Power Five game. Fuller kicked off to start the second half vs. Missouri.
“Honestly it’s just so exciting,” she told The Nashville Tennessean, “and the fact that I can represent like the little girls out there who wanted to do this or thought about playing football or any sport really and it encourages them to be able to step out and do something big like this.”
Fuller also is a senior goalkeeper for Vanderbilt’s soccer team. She was asked to join the football squad after COVID-19 contact tracing affected Vandy’s specialists.
She suited up in No. 32 with “Play Like A Girl” written on the back of her helmet.
Meanwhile, in the NFL last Sunday, the Cleveland Browns’ Callie Brownsen became the first woman to work as a position coach in league history. Brownson, who is Cleveland’s chief of staff, pinch-hit as the Browns’ tight ends coach.
Take a bow, ladies.