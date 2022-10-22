Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia Texas Tech Footballdd

West Virginia’s JT Daniels (18) passes the ball during the first half against Texas Tech Saturday in Lubbock, Texas.

 AP photo

Graham Harrell always knew this day would come.

As a college football vagabond with a bad case of wanderlust, it was inevitable that sooner or later the former star quarterback would end up back at Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas.

