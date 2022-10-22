Graham Harrell always knew this day would come.
As a college football vagabond with a bad case of wanderlust, it was inevitable that sooner or later the former star quarterback would end up back at Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas.
That day was Saturday.
The West Virginia University Mountaineers traveled to Texas Tech and suffered a 48-10 loss in Jones AT&T Stadium.
It was the return of the native. And it was long overdue.
Harrell finished his stellar career at Texas Tech in 2008, capped off by setting eight individual NCAA records. Since then, he played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Canadian Football League and for the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets in the NFL.
Next stop? Coaching.
Harrell worked at Oklahoma State and Washington State before being hired as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at North Texas. Next, he took a similar job at Southern Cal, and then he joined Neal Brown’s staff at WVU on Jan. 10, 2022.
But after all those games, all those records and all those jobs, Harrell finally ended up back in Lubbock and back at Texas Tech on Saturday.
Talk about the “Return of the Native.”
“I’ve never been back and coached there,” said Harrell during the days leading up to the game. “Obviously, I’ll be familiar with the town. I don’t know if I’ve ever been in the coaches’ box. It’s not like that’s familiar ground.
“I’ll know where I am, but that’s the only difference between that one [an away game] and all the other ones ... until I get in the box, I guess.
“It will be fun. It’s been a long time since I’ve been back there. I’m sure Lubbock has changed a lot since I’ve been there last. I’ll be interested to see what it looks like.”
What hasn’t changed is the weather in West Texas.
“There aren’t any nice, calm days,” said Harrell. “Now, there are some beautiful sunsets. When you live there, you almost get used to it. You have dust hitting you in the face, it seems, all the time out there.
“The cold was brutal out there at times. The weather is the weather. It’s not like you can change it. So, we’ll have to execute no matter what we get. When you’re out there, you just have to get used to it. Some days are windier than others. Especially in the spring. Spring can be crazy out there.
“When you’re out there, you kind of get used to it. You’re not going to change anything, so I don’t think about it or talk about it much.”
That was certainly the case when Mike Leach became the Red Raiders’ head coach.
“He never used the wind as an excuse, that’s for sure,” said Harrell with a grin. “He never talked about it. If you threw a bad ball, he yelled at you whether it was windy or not. You’d better learn to throw it.”
As Harrell reminisced, his thoughts kept returning to the wind in Lubbock.
“When you live there you almost get used to it,” he said. “You’ve got dust hitting you at all times it seems out there.
“The crazy thing out there about West Texas is the weather can change three times in a day. That’s the hard part. You go from sunny to snowy and to sunny again and, then, a dirt storm.
“You go, ‘Golly, where did this come from?’ I think those were probably the toughest days. The cold was brutal out there at times. I can remember going to class in the cold. The cold and then that wind.
“Like, I’ve been in some cold places. I played in Canada and I played in Green Bay, but I don’t know if I’ve ever been as cold as when that wind starts hitting you in Lubbock.”
The good news is it was 83 degrees in Lubbock on Saturday.
The bad news?
Harrell’s homecoming was gone with the wind.