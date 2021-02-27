HUNTINGTON — Snap your fingers.
That’s how quickly, how suddenly, how abruptly Marshall University’s solid basketball season took a distinctive turn for the worse on Friday night.
But Saturday afternoon?
The Thundering Herd did a 180-degree turn.
Marshall led for 23:49 of the 40-minute game and hung on for a crucial 73-72 win over North Texas before 1,228 fans in the Cam Henderson Center.
What was the difference between the performances on Friday and Saturday?
“They’ve got pride,” answered veteran Marshall coach Danny D’Antoni. “They aren’t going to get knocked down like that and not get up. I just don’t understand why they didn’t do that Friday night.”
Everybody shares that quandary.
But D’Antoni just might have guaranteed that it wouldn’t happen again on Saturday by trotting out a starting lineup that absolutely no one expected.
It featured Andrew Taylor and Taevion Kinsey, of course, but it also included 7-foot sophomore Goran Miladinovic, Mikel Beyers and true freshman David Early.
Nobody saw that lineup coming, especially the Mean Green.
“I looked at the stat sheet,” said D’Antoni, “and the Simmons kid [6-foot-10, 255-pound Zachary Simmons, who scored 14 points for North Texas Friday night] … I didn’t think he would have much left in his tank, so I decided to start Goran. People have undersold Goran, including myself.
“We had Jannson [Williams] banged up [ankle] and Jarrod [West] was out [undisclosed injury]. Mike Beyers has been coming on, and I thought Simmons would have difficulty if Goran got up into him. Then, David Early gave us some good minutes.
“So I put the ball in Andy’s hands and turned up the throttle.”
That was the unquestioned key to the vital victory.
Taylor scored a team-high 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including 5 for 5 on 3-pointers, dealt five assists, made six steals and grabbed five rebounds.
Talk about filling up the stat sheet.
It conjured up comparisons to Taylor’s high school heroics in Kentucky.
“It felt a little bit like high school,” admitted the 6-3 redshirt sophomore. “I just felt there was no hesitation. It was one of those things where I opened my mind and I opened my creativity. It did feel like high school because I never hesitated in high school.”
Besides that, the Herd also restored its pride and self-confidence.
“I do feel we were the bully today, for sure,” said Taylor. “I was really proud of that. It was important for us to show we weren’t going to get pushed around.”
The Herd proved that. Marshall was even with North Texas in rebounds with 31 apiece and actually had twice as many steals as the defensive-minded Mean Green — 12 to only six.
“I thought it was a gutty performance,” said D’Antoni.
It was.
But it took Kinsey to explain why.
“It was personal in that we lost the game at our house,” explained the 6-5 junior, who scored 18 points. “That is very personal. If somebody came into your house and took food off your plate, wouldn’t you take it personally?”
It’s difficult to argue with that premise, yet D’Antoni’s words still echo in my thoughts.
“I just don’t understand why they didn’t play like that Friday night,” he said.
Me either, Danny, me either.