This is going to be a big game for Marshall.
I mean, Ed Sullivan “reaaallly big.”
Oh sure, the records don’t indicate that. The Thundering Herd sits at 4-4, while the opposing Old Dominion Monarchs are only 3-5.
So what’s so big about Old Dominion hosting Marshall at 2 p.m. Saturday in Norfolk, Virginia?
The size of the Monarchs.
Just ask MU star linebacker Eli Neal.
“They’ve got a really big O-line,” said Neal, a 6-foot-2, 228-pound junior who is Marshall’s leading tackler with 58. “They’re probably the biggest offensive line we’ll face all year.”
There’s no “probably” about it.
ODU’s offensive line includes Khadere Kounta, 6-6, 306-pound junior left tackle; Tyran Hunt, 6-7, 313-pound senior left guard; Nick Saldiveri, 6-6, 316-pound right tackle; Santana Saunders, 6-5, 296-pound sophomore right guard; and Leroy Thomas, 6-3, 290-pound redshirt junior center.
Oh, and don’t forget Old Dominion’s tight end. Zack Kuntz stands 6-8 and weighs 251 pounds.
None of this is surprising to Neal.
"Well, last year they were huge, too,” he said, “so it doesn't come as a surprise this year. I don't know if there's a guy on the offensive line under 6-foot-5 ... maybe.
"I'm not sure, but they're pretty big. Our offensive line is pretty big, too, but not 6-6, 6-5."
Dealing with an offensive line that big has to change the approach of a 228-pound linebacker.
"I will try to take advantage of my size and theirs,” said Neal. “So, I know they're big, but they're not going to be able to move as fast as me. So, I've just got to be able to use my feet and use my quickness.
“And whenever they do try to get their hands on me, I've got to be able to use my hands and get off of a block."
Then there’s also running back Blake Watson to deal with. The 5-9, 195-pound junior has 109 carries for 675 yards (6.2 per attempt) and five touchdowns.
"They do a good job when they do run the ball,” said Neal. “They like gap-scheme and that kind of stuff. They run the ball well. I like their running back -- Blake Watson. He runs strong. He runs through contact. He's able to break tackles. And they have a solid backup, too."
As if that’s not enough weapons, there’s ODU quarterback Hayden Wolff. And -- surprise, surprise -- he’s big, too, at 6-5, 235 pounds.
"He's a big guy and he's willing to stand in the pocket and take a hit, too,” said Neal. “He's not afraid in there. Wolff has a lot of confidence in his arm."
The fact that Wolff has completed 155 of 269 passes (57.6%) for 2,005 yards and 14 touchdowns with only three interceptions indicates his fearlessness.
Their run/pass ratio?
"I would like to say it's 50/50,” said Neal. “They do a little bit of both. The stats can be misleading, but they will run and they will pass the ball. It's 50/50."
Impressed?
Wait. There’s more.
“ODU is committed to stopping the run,” said Neal. “I think their ‘Mike’ linebacker is leading the nation in tackles."
Neal is correct. Sophomore Jason Henderson, who is only 19 years old, is a 6-1, 225-pound middle linebacker who has registered 129 tackles for an average of 16.1 stops per game.
It comes as no surprise that Henderson is one of only 20 semifinalists for the Bednarik Award.
So, yes indeed, this is a big game -- in every way.