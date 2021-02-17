Pass the rolls, please.
Danny D’Antoni has been making that request since Conference USA’s basketball season began on New Year’s Day.
Finally, Marshall University’s veteran head coach got his roll last weekend.
After failing to win more than two consecutive league games all season, the Thundering Herd finally strung together a three-game winning streak with a victory at Old Dominion (87-67) followed by back-to-back wins over Middle Tennessee (107-79 and 96-85) last weekend in the Cam Henderson Center.
Winning three straight games along with victories in five of MU’s last six contests does indeed constitute a “roll.”
Right, Danny?
“Well, I think a lot of the problems we’ve had ... and they’re not horrible problems because the two we dropped to Western [Kentucky], we just hadn’t practiced in 14 days,” explained D’Antoni. “Beating Louisiana Tech in Ruston was very difficult. Beating Old Dominion, who hadn’t lost this year at ODU, is difficult.
“But I do think it has kept us from getting that little confidence edge. There is a saying that when you get on a roll, it gets a little easier to stay on a roll. And, right now, we have starts and stops all the time. You don’t get that rhythm, that smoothness transition from game to game that gives you your offensive rhythm, gives you a defensive rhythm, gives you an energy rhythm.
“It gives you the whole thing.”
But heading into games at Rice on Saturday and Sunday afternoon in Houston, it appears the Herd does possess all that rhythm. Now, if Marshall just can stay away from any COVID-19 infections.
“It’s hard to judge this team or our team or any team, really, by what’s going on this season,” explained D’Antoni. “I think all teams have it in ‘survival mode.’ And if you catch a break ... not that Western Kentucky isn’t really good, but they caught a break when we went out with COVID for two weeks prior to their game.
“It really depends on which teams catch a break with the COVID. It seems to help with the wins and losses.”
Indeed, it does. The coronavirus pandemic easily can make or break a program.
That’s why D’Antoni questions if there is a fair way to assess how good or how bad any team might be during this fractured regular season. There is no valid way of measuring until March Madness arrives.
“I’m not sure,” said D’Antoni, “that this regular season is going to give you a true accounting of which team is really the better team or which team looks to be a title contender or a champion.
“I think you’re going to have to wait for the tournament. That will give you a little truer sense, although in tournaments it’s only one game. That’s what makes college different than the NBA. One game and anything can happen with teams of like ability.”
That’s what makes winning streaks so vital in college basketball. It doesn’t matter if a team has won 20 games in a row such as Gonzaga or 17 consecutive victories like Baylor or, yes, three straight wins and five of the last six like Marshall.
It’s all about the rolls. Would someone please pass Danny the butter?