Andrew Taylor has had enough.
Enough losses.
Enough turnovers.
Enough terrible 3-point shooting.
Marshall University’s 6-foot-3 redshirt sophomore guard simply has had enough. And scoring a career-high 28 points during an 88-64 loss to Charlotte in the Thundering Herd’s most recent game isn’t enough to change his mindset.
"I'd rather have the win than the career-high [points], for sure,” said Taylor. “I mean, it's not enough. We're just looking for a win. I could care less how many points I have. Rebounds? I could care less. I'm just trying to score points for the team, honestly.
“I'm just speechless about it. We battled in the second half [against Charlotte]. We kept battling. They shot like 67% from 3 [-point line] or something. That's kind of rough.”
Is it an alibi?
No.
"We can use that as an excuse,” said Taylor, “or we can say, 'Maybe they shot 67% because we weren't closing out properly or we didn't have a hand in a guy's face or we weren't pressuring them enough.' There are just a lot of things that we need to fix right now. It's as simple as that, really."
Indeed, it is.
So what is the catalyst of all these slow starts?
"I think it is just preparedness,” answered Taylor. “I don't think a lot of guys -- myself included -- have ever been on a losing team. I'm going to give everything I've got regardless every time, so I could care less. But I don't think any of us have really been on a losing team. We're not losers. Growing up we were probably on the best AAU teams and the top high school teams in West Virginia and Kentucky. So, we've never been on a team with a losing record, really.
"Other than maybe you lost the first game [of the season] or something. It's just hard. And it's definitely a huge learning experience. I know for a fact that this will make us stronger. But it's just a test that we have never faced before. And I think that we can either lay down and say, 'Screw the rest of the season.' Or we can say, 'Next game.'"
Herd fans hope the answer is “next game” because Marshall hosts FIU at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Cam Henderson Center.
"I think you just have to figure it out for yourself,” said Taylor, referring to each Marshall player’s respective attitude. “At this level, I feel like you can't ... enough with the motivational speeches. You can have Michael Jordan come and talk to us all he wants to, but at the end of the day you've got to look toward yourself.
“You've really got to dig deep and think about it. I just think it's all mental. There's nothing we can't do physically. It's mental. It's all mental -- 110%.”
Taylor is correct.
It’s concentration. It’s attitude. And it’s desire.
"I think guys just have to find their niche,” said Taylor. “I feel like that's a big separation from high school -- knowing what to do and just the mental aspects of the game. It's work. And you've just got to either grow and adapt or not."
So far, it has been “or not.”
Until that changes, Marshall’s struggles will persist.