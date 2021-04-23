College football spring games aren’t for seniors.
Oh sure, they will take some snaps and show the alumni sitting in the stands how much improvement they have made.
But, for the most part, everyone knows what the upperclassmen can do.
That’s why spring games are really for the young guys.
Which leads us to West Virginia University’s annual Gold-Blue game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.
So, with that premise in mind, here is a guide for whom to watch for in the 2021 Gold-Blue game.
n Garrett Greene: This 5-foot-11, 192-pound redshirt freshman quarterback is the player everybody wants to see on Saturday.
That’s because he’s the heir apparent — or should that be “air” apparent? Either way, Greene is an exciting player and, yes, the WVU fan base is excited about him.
As it should be.
This is what third-year head coach Neal Brown had to say about Greene after a live scrimmage one week ago.
“We let Garrett Greene go without a yellow jersey today,” said Brown. “He had some big runs, which was a positive, and was able to come up with some broken plays. He made some plays down the field — one big pass on a scramble.
“Some of the best things he does are when the pocket breaks down, he’s able to make plays. I was pleased with him. I’ve been pleased with him this spring. I think he’s growing, I think he’s maturing and he had a good day. I think he was the leading rusher on the [second team] and I think he had three touchdown passes.”
n Akheem Mesidor: A year ago, the 6-2, 268-pound freshman was a big factor at defensive end. The Canadian finished with 6.5 tackles for loss, including 5.0 sacks. Now he is up to 279 pounds and will move inside to defensive tackle.
Will that be a problem? Not according to defensive tackle Dante Stills.
“He’s a baller,” said Stills. “He’s a big baller. Like last year, he met me and asked me, ‘How many sacks did you get your freshman year?’ And I said, ‘I only got three.’ And I told him he wouldn’t beat that record, for sure.
“But he did. Easy. I was like, ‘Dude, you’ve got no reason to be nervous.’ You know, as a freshman you are nervous and stuff like that. So I told him he had no reason to be nervous. I told him, ‘You’ve got all the talent in the world. You’ve just got to go out there and play.’
“This year he should be a better player than he was last year. So it’s definitely going to be very exciting, for sure. For sure.”
n Tony Mathis Jr. and A’Varius Sparrow: These two sophomore running backs have to step up and become the second- and third-stringers behind star running back Leddie Brown. That’s because former backup Alec Sinkfield transferred to Boston College.
Mathis (5-11, 206 pounds) had 18 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown in 2020. Sparrow, a 5-9, 198-pound speedster, added 10 yards on three carries.
But now is their time to shine, and both have done just that during spring drills. Brown is a straight-ahead power runner. Sparrow, on the other hand, has speed and can make tacklers miss.
“Tony is more like me,” said Leddie Brown, during a Zoom meeting. “He’s really explosive and really strong and can make tough runs. He’s coming along really well as we get farther and farther into spring.”
Sparrow also has had his moments.
“That was his best practice since he’s been here,” said running backs coach Chad Scott after a spring practice. “He had a bad habit of chopping his feet to change direction. At this level, if you chop your feet as opposed to one cut, that defense closes on you fast.
“Saturday was his first time doing it over a complete practice. It was really good to see him do that because if he can do that for us, with his speed, that’s huge.”
n Kerry Martin Jr.: The Charleston native opted out of the 2020 season after getting lots of playing time as a true freshman in 2019.
Now he’s back.
The difference is Martin has bulked up to 6-1, 199 pounds and can be more of a force at safety.
So there it is. A “who’s he?” guide to WVU’s Blue-Gold game.
Happy watching, folks.