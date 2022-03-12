It’s tough to repeat.
Let me repeat that for emphasis.
It’s tough -- make that extremely tough -- to repeat.
That’s why only nine different high schools have accomplished the feat just 12 times in the Class AAA and, now, Class AAAA divisions during the 46-year history of the high school girls basketball state tournament.
Yes, it’s that difficult to repeat.
Which puts Huntington’s back-to-back Class AAAA state championships in 2021 and 2022 in perspective. The Highlanders etched their place in this rarefied company by defeating Morgantown 41-36 Saturday night for the 4A title in the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
But it certainly wasn’t easy. When star center Imani Hickman went to the bench with 6:39 remaining in the second quarter, Morgantown went on an 8-0 run to take a 12-11 lead. Thanks to a 3-pointer from Dionna Gray from the right wing with only two seconds remaining, HHS managed to lead at halftime, 15-14.
It didn’t get any easier, however.
With only 32 seconds remaining, Morgantown cut Huntington’s lead to 38-36. But two free throws by the Highlanders’ Jada Turner with 10 seconds remaining and a steal by -- who else? -- Gray with 3.9 seconds left clinched the state championship.
Phew.
It wasn’t easy. But, then again, it never is when it comes to winning back-to-back state championships.
Huntington joins an exclusive list that includes Parkersburg (1987, 1988, 1989, 1994, 1996, 2018, 2019); Morgantown (1992, 1993, 2014, 2015, 2016); North Marion (2009, 2010, 2011); South Charleston (2003, 2004); Capital (2001, 2002); Wheeling Park (1998, 1999); Stonewall Jackson (1983, 1984); and George Washington (1978, 1979, 1980).
That’s fast company.
But when a school goes 14-1 in a COVID-shortened season and follows it with a 24-1 record the next season … well, it doesn’t get much more impressive than that.
Only two losses in two seasons? And two consecutive Class AAAA state championships to show for it?
The Highlanders are proud champions.
And should be.
FAB FIVE: Who were the best five players in the 46th girls high school basketball tournament regardless of class?
Here’s the ultimate lineup.
n Dionna Gray, Huntington: The 5-foot-3 senior point guard is the quintessential floor leader, who cares more about defense and assists than points. Besides leading the Highlanders, Gray averaged 12.3 points, 5.0 steals, 5.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds.
n Peyton Ilderton, Logan: The 5-6 senior guard is a gifted ball-handler and excels at taking the ball to the hoop. While leading the Wildcats to the Class AAA state championship, she averaged 16.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.3 assists.
n Marley Washenitz, Fairmont Senior: The 5-9 senior guard is a relentless competitor who plays with abandon. The two-time West Virginia Player of the Year averaged 25.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 6.3 steals and 4.3 assists during three state tournament games.
n Imani Hickman, Huntington: The 5-11 post player is nearly unstoppable in the paint. The fact she is left-handed only makes her more difficult to defend. Hickman averaged 14.3 points and 10.7 rebounds.
n Leslie Huffman, Parkersburg Catholic: The 5-10 senior guard led the Crusaderettes to the Class AA state championship with her tremendous all-around play. She averaged 23.7 points with 5.7 assists and 5.7 steals.
That’s the All-Landon team.