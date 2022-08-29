Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday. Here are the sweaty opinions of the day.
n Chuck Howley is finally on the verge of being enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
It’s not about time.
It’s way, way, way past time.
The former West Virginia University great is so overdue to be enshrined it seems unthinkable that Howley wasn’t elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame years and years ago. But, alas, that is the case.
Why has Howley been overlooked?
There is no just reason.
Name a defensive player who was selected as MVP of a Super Bowl from a losing team? There is only one. Howley. In all those years and all those Super Bowls, the former Dallas Cowboys linebacker was the only player to gain that distinction. It happened in Super Bowl V.
That alone should have been enough. But besides that, Howley was a five-time All-Pro.
Now it appears Howley finally will be enshrined, thanks to the Senior Committee of the Hall of Fame. It’s wonderful that Howley will receive the honor he so justly deserves, but here’s the sad part.
For the last eight years, Howley has been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, according to his son Scott.
“He’s in the final stage of dementia,” the younger Howley told Mickey Spagnola, Dallas Cowboys.com columnist, of his 86-year-old father. “When I told him yesterday about being a finalist, all I got was a whole lot of silence, then, ‘OK, you be good. Bye.'"
How tragic. How sad. And how reprehensible.
In Super Bowl V, Howley intercepted two passes and forced a fumble, becoming the first non-quarterback to win the MVP honor. Next, in Super Bowl VI, he recovered a fumble and returned an interception 41 yards in Dallas’ 24-3 win over Miami.
But none of that was good enough.
Until now, perhaps.
The sad part is “better late than never” just isn’t a good enough rationale in this sad scenario.
Chuck Howley deserved better.
n Isaac McKneely continues to turn heads.
After a four-game tour in Italy, SB Nation took note of the former Poca High School basketball star now playing at the University of Virginia.
“For a few different reasons,” the website reads, “Isaac McKneely looks like the most likely of his class to immediately fit into the rotation come November. Likely the least turnover prone and most comfortable playing in the defense after playing the ‘Packline’ in high school, McKneely also provides perimeter shooting that the ‘Hoos are desperately going to need this season.
“In fact, he put that proficiency on display in the Wahoos’ upset win against KK Mega in the trip finale, shooting 3 for 5 from deep, including a long ball late in the game. The former Poca High School Poca Dot finished with 15 points in that game as his contributions are arguably what pushed UVA over the top in its double-OT win.”
n Ah, c’mon Rich Rod.
Now that he’s a head coach again — at Jacksonville State — Rich Rodriguez apparently has returned to his old ways. This time he is accusing Stephen F. Austin — Jacksonville State’s opening opponent — of spying on the Gamecocks' spring game.
“I heard from a pretty good source it’s true that they had a couple staff members at our spring game,” Rodriguez was quoted by “brobible,” "which is kind of like, uh, not really supposed to happen."
Some things and some people never change, apparently.