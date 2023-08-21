Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday. Here are the hot, humid opinions du jour.
Charles Huff was happy after preseason camp closed on Saturday afternoon.
And when Huff is happy, everybody is happy.
Or, at least, pretty darned close.
“Today ends fall camp,” announced Marshall University’s third-year head coach with a smile on his face. “I think we had a really good camp. I only threw my hat once. Owen Porter [star defensive end] asked if I still knew how to do it.”
It’s a rather simple equation. If Huff’s hat stays on and he actually can laugh about it during a post-practice media session, everything is pretty darned copacetic in the Herd’s football program.
Right, Charles?
“I think we’ve built a sustainable culture,” said Huff, who is seldom stuck for words.
Or as senior right offensive tackle Dalton Tucker so eloquently put it, “Everyone has bought into what Coach Huff is selling.”
Cha-ching.
This appears to be the best ending of preseason camp of Huff’s tenure.
And that’s a good sign.
Forget about Gonzaga and UConn.
It looked fairly certain for a while that the Big 12 would add powerhouse basketball programs Gonzaga and UConn to the league as basketball-only members. But not anymore.
"I did have conversations with UConn and Gonzaga,” Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark was quoted, “and unfortunately, things didn't work out, only because the dream scenario unfolded for us, so those conversations are no longer.
“I'm a big admirer of both of those programs. They're fantastic for all the right reasons, but I'm focused on the transition of those four [new schools] right now."
Yormark was referring to Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah.
Omar Silverio is a prime example of everything that is wrong with the transfer portal and NIL (name/image/likeness) money.
The 6-foot-3 guard transferred to West Virginia University in good faith. In fact, Silverio, who has one year of eligibility remaining, was really looking forward to the 2023-24 season.
But not anymore.
The NCAA swooped in and denied Silverio’s waiver request, which makes him ineligible. But that’s just the tip of the trouble. Besides that, since Silverio isn’t eligible to play for the Mountaineers, he has to pay back the $10,000 he was promised in NIL money.
Well, guess what.
Silverio spent some of that money. So, now, to pay that money back a GoFundMe account has been created and WVU fans can contribute to help him pay off his debt.
So, tell me again what a great idea the transfer portal and NIL are.
So, can we stop holding our collective breath or is there going to be more conference realignment?
Well, it appears the ACC is holding its own for now. Clemson and Florida State haven’t bolted. But what about a Mountain West merger with what is left of the Pac-12?
Don’t look for any fat ladies to sing anytime soon.